Hornets Release Final Injury Report vs Grizzlies

By Schuyler Callihan
 2 days ago

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced that Cody Martin (L Ankle/Achilles Soreness), Gordon Hayward (left ankle), and Jalen McDaniels (left ankle) will be ruled out for tonight's game.

This will mark Martin's fourth straight missed game, McDaniels' 12th, and Hayward's third. James Bouknight (right wrist sprain) will be available once again tonight.

The Hornets and Grizzlies are set to tip-off at 7 p.m. EST on Bally Sports.

