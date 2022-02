SHELLEY – It was Friday night, the last night of the regular season for boys’ high school basketball in Idaho, or at least for the majority of the teams. There was still a lot on the table as far as the Shelley Russets and the Bonneville Bees were concerned. One of these teams was looking to dodge the Hillcrest Knights, the top seed in the District 6, 4A tournament that begins next week. Nobody seems to want to play Hillcrest at the moment and who can blame them? The Knights had won 17 games in a row in securing the top seed and they were a very intimidating team to watch or to play with the way they were dashing the hopes of all who played them.

SHELLEY, ID ・ 14 HOURS AGO