The Duquesne Dukes will meet with the Davidson Wildcats in an Atlantic 10 Conference clash in John M. Belk Arena, Davidson, NC, on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 7:00 PM (EST). Duquesne wasn’t expected to be a powerhouse, but their year is a letdown. They struggled to gain traction at home (3-8), on the road (1-6), and in conference play (1-9). They did not perform much better against the spread, going 7-14 ATS and doing even worse than the bookmakers’ expectations.

DAVIDSON, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO