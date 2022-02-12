Prosecutor requests independent investigation of Purdue police officer

Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Patrick Harrington Screenshot

Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Patrick Harrington requested that the Indiana State Police conduct an independent investigation into Purdue police officer Jon Selke's conduct on Feb. 4.

Purdue welcomes the prosecutor’s action and believes it to be a positive step, a Friday press release reads.

ISP will independently review all evidence associated with the police call and response, including all available video evidence, witness statements and police reports.

All evidence and results of the ISP investigation will be turned over to the Tippecanoe County prosecutor upon its conclusion, at which time the prosecutor will review documentation resulting from the investigation.

ISP have already begun an investigation.

To ensure the integrity of the investigation, the university will have no further comment or communication on the matter until its conclusion, according to the release.

It's unclear whether the investigation that Harrington requested will be separate from the investigation already requested by the university.

No formal charges have been brought against Adonis Tuggle, the Black student whom Selke physically retrained in the video. Tuggle was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement. The viral video released Wednesday night shows Selke pressing his forearm into Tuggle's neck and face, while both Tuggle and his girlfriend, who filmed the video, plead with him to stop.