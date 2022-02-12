ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Where Watford need work - and fast

By Arindam Rej
Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatford's defeat to Brighton made it 12 league games without a win and leaves Roy Hodgson with plenty to fix in very little time. It is the stat which damns Watford above all others: a run of 17 Premier League home games in a row without keeping a clean...

Telegraph

Kurt Zouma's cats taken by RSPCA with footballer fined £250k by West Ham

Kurt Zouma’s two cats have been confiscated by the RSPCA and the player has been fined £250,000 by West Ham United for kicking and slapping one of them. Zouma also lost his boot deal with Adidas, while West Ham’s ‘official wellness partner’ Vitality suspended its sponsorship of the Premier League side over their refusal to drop him for their match against Watford.
ANIMALS
Tribal Football

Watford boss Hodgson: We need senior players to step up

Watford boss Roy Hodgson says he needs the senior players to step up. Asked about the importance of players like his captain Moussa Sissoko, Hodgson said it was up to players like him to act as a conduit for information between the manager and the rest of the team. "Up...
SOCCER
BBC

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United have no new injury concerns for the visit of Brighton & Hove Albion, although the squad could be rotated following the draw with Southampton. Nemanja Matic remains doubtful due to a shin injury but Fred could feature after completing Covid-19 isolation. Brighton have the same squad available from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Women's Super League: Brighton beat Reading to end seven-match winless run

Brighton ended their club-record seven-match Women's Super League winless run with a fine victory against Reading. Kayleigh Green put the hosts ahead with a first-half header, then doubled Brighton's advantage will a coolly taken poked finish after the break. Aileen Whelan then bundled home a third for a side that...
WORLD
The Independent

Manchester United vs Brighton predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Brighton travel to Old Trafford on Tuesday evening as they look to strengthen their challenge for a place in European competition next season and derail Manchester United’s challenge for the top four in the process.The Seagulls are enjoying a fine campaign under Graham Potter and have lost just four times in 23 Premier League fixtures so far this season, leaving them ninth in the table, four points behind Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final Europa Conference League qualifying spot.United, meanwhile, have drawn their last three fixtures in all competitions, including an eventual penalty shootout defeat to Middlesbrough that saw them knocked...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 2-1 (AET) Palmeiras | Club World Cup

Chelsea Football Club have won their first ever Fifa Club World Cup thanks to a late Kai Havertz strike. The first half saw both sides rarely threaten. Chelsea really struggled to break down the Palmeiras backline. In the final forty-five, the Blues took the lead thanks to a Romelu Lukaku. However, soon after, Veiga equalised from the spot to take the game to extra time.
UEFA
The Independent

Everton move clear of drop zone while Southampton deny Manchester United

Everton moved five points clear of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win over Leeds in their first Premier League home match under Frank Lampard.The Toffees went 2-0 up in the first half via headers from defenders Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane in the 10th and 23rd minutes respectively.Anthony Gordon then wrapped up the victory for Lampard’s men as he got the final touch to Richarlison’s 78th-minute strike.Che Adams fired Southampton to a deserved point at Old Trafford as Manchester United blew a lead to draw 1-1 for the third straight game.Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils have failed to capitalise on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford and Crystal Palace draw blanks after Christian Eriksen’s moving moment

Christian Eriksen was introduced to the crowd before the 0-0 draw between Brentford and Crystal Palace and how this tepid contest could have done with the Dane’s guile. Thomas Frank’s team will be happy enough with the point – their first in six Premier League matches. Patrick Vieira will be less pleased. His men had enough possession to have won easily but they lacked a cutting edge.The threat of relegation remains for both sides, rumbling like a storm in the distance. It is still remote, especially for Palace, but drab performances like this are a warning sign for both managers....
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Chelsea win FIFA Club World Cup after extra-time win over Palmeiras

Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup after securing a 2-1 victory over Palmeiras after extra-time at Abu Dhabi's Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium on Saturday. Kai Havertz scored a penalty in the 117th minute as the Premier League giants won the competition for the first time in the club's history.
MLS
ESPN

Napoli, Inter Milan play out draw in Serie A top-of-table clash

Inter Milan retained top spot in Serie A with a 1-1 draw in a top-of-the-table clash at Napoli on Saturday, as Edin Dzeko responded to an early Lorenzo Insigne penalty. The result leaves the Italian champions one point clear of Napoli below them with a game in hand, but third-placed AC Milan will go top if they beat Sampdoria on Sunday.
MLS
CBS Sports

Atalanta vs. Juventus score: Juve score stoppage-time equalizer after Ruslan Malinovskyi's stunning opener

Sunday's match between Atalanta and Juventus was expected to be an emotional one, and the two sides delivered. Thanks to late heroics from Brazilian defender Danilo, Juventus ran their unbeaten streak to 11 in Serie A with a 1-1 draw against Atalanta on Sunday. Juve found a late answer after Atalanta opened the game with one of the top goals of the season in Serie A.
UEFA
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Dominant 3-0 Win Over Leeds United

Donny van de Beek came off the bench an hour into Everton’s shambolic second half performance against Newcastle United on Tuesday night and in front of a raucous St. James’ Park crowd, the Dutchman had cut an unusually composed figure, in a game full of unforced errors and misplaced passes from his teammates. Handed his full debut for the Blues on Saturday, in a must-win game, the midfielder showed what a classy operator he is and what an opportunity it is to have him in Royal Blue for the second half of the season. Watching his clever movement, neat touches and reading of the game, it is quite a head-shaker how the player has been deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE

