Giants announce three new additions to Brian Daboll's coaching staff

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
After announcing a slew of assistant coaching hires on Friday, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced three more additions to his staff on Saturday.

John Egorugwu will be the inside linebackers coach and Drew Wilkins will coach the outside backers. Christian Jones has also been hired as an offensive assistant.

Egorugwu, 35, was most recently the linebackers coach at Vanderbilt University and has ties to both Daboll and new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

Egorugwu served on the Buffalo Bills’ coaching staff from 2017-20 alongside Daboll, as a defensive quality control coach and assistant linebackers coach. Before that he was with the Baltimore Ravens as a defensive assistant, working primarily with the linebackers with Martindale.

Wilkins, 34, also comes from Baltimore where he spent 12 seasons, the last ten working with Martindale. He was their outside linebackers coach the past two seasons.

The 28-year-old Jones comes by way of the Minnesota Vikings where he was their offensive quality control coach for two years before being moving up to be the assistant wide receivers coach last season.

Finally, the Giants have moved Ryan Hollern, Joe Judge right-hand man, from chief of staff for the coaching staff player personnel department as college scouting coordinator. They also hired Mark Loecher as an assistant strength and conditioning coach in the strength and conditioning/performance department.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

