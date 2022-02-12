ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

When Debbie Allen's only audience was 'birds and trees'

Kilgore News Herald
 2 days ago

The ever-versatile choreographer, producer, Debbie Allen,...

www.kilgorenewsherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Staff Pissed At Culture-Deaf Execs For Letting Michael Rapaport Kick Off Black History Month During Talk Show Host's Absence

The staff of The Wendy Williams Show is reportedly pissed at "out of touch" executives for allegedly letting the culture of the program fall by the wayside during Wendy Williams' absence. The most infuriating example? Allowing Michael Rapaport to kick off Black History Month. Article continues below advertisement. "They’re not...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fredricka Whitfield
Person
Debbie Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Cnn
Register Citizen

Is ‘Moonfall’ an Actual Movie, or a Prank That’s Being Played on Audiences?

In space, no one can hear you scream. In cavernous, half-empty IMAX theaters, however, you can definitely hear other people laughing at the unintentional comedy of a truly bad movie set in space, which is as close as we can get to saying that you may want to see Moonfall with an audience, should you feel compelled to see this at all. Covid has robbed filmgoers of so many different pleasures, including the opportunity to collectively gaze in wonder when a truly awful, incoherent mess presents itself for our pleasure, and in such oversized portions. Recommending that someone actually subject themselves to You already know the answer; you just need to share the pain.
MOVIES
Literary Hub

How David Lee Roth Inspired Debbie Millman’s Life Motto

Debbie Millman is the guest. Her new book, Why Design Matters: Conversations with the World’s Most Creative People, is out now from Harper Design. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. From the episode:. Debbie Millman: One of the most profound things that anyone has ever...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Super Bowl LVI: Jhené Aiko Turns “America The Beautiful” Into A Lullaby, Mary Mary Takes Us Home With Black National Anthem

Click here to read the full article. Los Angeles songbird Jhené Aiko took the stage during Super Bowl LVI pregame show on Sunday (Feb. 13) with a beautifully warm rendition of “America The Beautiful.” In a dazzling, fitted floor-length brown gown, Aiko was joined on the SoFi Stadium field by a woman harpist as she transformed the patriotic number into a soothing, angelic lullaby. When first announcing her performance, she took to Instagram to not only explain how it wasn’t just a magical opportunity for herself but also has a personal meaning to her and her family.More from VIBE.comOdell Beckham Jr....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BET

2022 NAACP Image Awards: 5 Times Actor Kofi Siriboe Raised the Heat on Screen

Kofi Siriboe’s short time onscreen has already made a lasting impression on the fans who tune into the many shows and films his good looks and even more remarkable talents have landed him. Having starred in projects including Doja Cat’s “Streets” and his most notable role to date as Ralph Angel Bordelon in the Ava DuVernay created and executive produced drama, Queen Sugar. At the rate, we’d run to the theater to watch Kofi paint a wall white, instead here are five times the actor raised the heat on screen.
CELEBRITIES
UCSD Guardian

Awkwafina is Not Sorry

On Feb. 5, Nora Lum, more famously known as Awkwafina, released four screenshots of her notes app on Twitter to address criticism surrounding her use of African-American Vernacular English (AAVE). Her written statement consisted of a total of 347 words and not one of them was “sorry.” Twitter user @theNiaLangley capsulized it best when she tweeted: “You see no apology because Nora is not sorry.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Shanna Moakler Will Feel ‘Completely Blindsided’ by Boyfriend Matthew Rondeau’s Actions After ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Warm welcome? Shanna Moakler‘s reunion with boyfriend Matthew Rondeau may not be as sweet as expected, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Shanna is going to be completely blindsided once she comes out of the house and finds out what Matthew has been up to,” the insider shares with Us, noting that Moakler, 46, “would not be happy” with her boyfriend’s behavior while she competed on CBS’s Celebrity Big Brother.
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Motown Founder Berry Gordy Was Married 3 Times During His Career: All About His Ex-Wives and Love Life

Motown founder Berry Gordy has experienced a tremendous career full of success and worked with some of the world’s most iconic artists. The legendary producer is the brains behind huge hits like “I Want You Back” and “ABC” by The Jackson 5. The Grammy nominee was married three times throughout his career that has spanned more than six decades.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy