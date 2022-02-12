YYNOT: Limelight (Live)

Streaming, Track Premiere death metal, deathgrind, Drug Honkey, Morgue Supplier, premiere, Transcending Obscurity. Chicago-based death dealers Morgue Supplier are set to release their third album, Inevitability, this May and Decibel has the exclusive premiere of the album’s first single, “Closing In.” The duo—Paul Gillis (guitars, vocals, programming) and bassist Stephen Reichelt—are one half of the psychedelic death/doom quartet Drug Honkey, so it stands to reason that “Closing In” is a little off-kilter as well.
