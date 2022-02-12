ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

YYNOT: Limelight (Live)

By Corey Brown
No Treble
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYYNOT has released another video from their concert at Coach House Concert Hall in...

www.notreble.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

BE:FIRST Shares ‘Brave Generation’ Performance Video for a Limited Time: Watch

J-pop boy band BE:FIRST is sharing the concert video of its latest single “Brave Generation” for a limited time on YouTube. “Brave Generation” features lyrics and melodies by Novel Core (rapper/singer-songwriter) and SKY-HI (rapper/producer, representative of BMSG), written to the track by producer KM. The emotional anthem is the lead song off the septet’s second CD single and depicts the resolve by a group that overcame various hardships to seize the day. The single is set for release this spring.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Top 10 Prince Songs

Few have changed music the way Prince did. Not only did he thrill and challenge popular culture with his androgynous, seductive persona, but he transformed music genres. The singer/songwriter released his first album, For You (1978), when he was only 19 years old and quickly became recognized for his high-pitched shrieks and distinct falsetto. After his debut album, Prince went on to release 38 more albums during his lifetime. Each album brilliantly reinvented pop music in its relationship with R&B, funk, soul, and rock music. Prince was also a multi-instrumentalist and often played the majority of the instruments on his records.
MUSIC
No Treble

Jeff Lorber: Night Sky (Live)

Jeff Lorber has been one of my absolute favorites for years. He’s also had one my favorite bassists – Nate Phillips – in his band and on his albums for many years. Here they are performing with veterans Dwight Sills on guitar and the mighty Rayford Griffin on drums!
MUSIC
No Treble

Sharay Reed with New Direction: Dance

Sharay Reed is movin’ and groovin’ with another video from his vault! Here we see and hear a young Sharay with the gospel group New Direction. We’ve all seen the infamous “Joy To The World” clip, so we know what’s coming next. We usually see him with either a Fender or Fodera, but he’s playing a 5-string Ken Smith through a killer David Eden rig.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limelight#Yynot
No Treble

The Brown’stone: Developing A Great Practice Routine

Rich Brown is a Canadian electric bassist, composer, educator, producer, and online radio broadcaster. He has recorded three albums as a leader and is featured on over 70 recordings covering a wide range of musical genres. Rich is also the host of his own weekly online radio show “New Origins” on JazzCast.ca, and has a YouTube channel called The Brown’stone dedicated to bass/music education. Check out his music on Bandcamp.
MUSIC
No Treble

Heiko Jung Publishes Bach “Solo Pieces Arranged for Electric Bass” Books

The music of J.S. Bach has resonated with people for hundreds of years, particularly his cello suites. The pieces have also been a great exercise for bassists to test their dexterity and musicality. Heiko Jung’s new set of eBooks lays out the challenge for electric bassists. Bach: 20 Solo...
MUSIC
No Treble

Charles Berthoud: If “Stayin’ Alive” Was The Hardest Song In The World

This time, he runs through the Bee Gees’s “Stayin’ Alive” with a lot of different techniques. He even throws in some keys. For 12+ years, we’ve worked hard to support and promote the global bass playing community. Now, we’re asking readers for help. Your donations will be used to cover No Treble's ongoing expenses, and all donations come with a reward. Learn more.
MUSIC
No Treble

Bassline Publishing Releases “Stuart Hamm Bass Transcriptions – The Early Years”

Stuart Hamm has been creating jaw-dropping music for decades, and now Bassline Publishing is helping you to learn his back catalog. Stuart Hamm Bass Transcriptions – The Early Years is a new 192-page book featuring detailed transcriptions of pieces from his first three albums: Radio Free Albemuth, Kings of Sleep, and The Urge.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
No Treble

Korn Releases “Requiem”, Unveils Tour Dates

Metal mainstays Korn have returned with their fourteenth studio album, entitled Requiem. While Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu has been on hiatus from the band, it’s still his rumbling bass lines that fill out the record’s thick textures. The group has stated he’s taking time off for his mental health and that’s something to which they’re committed.
ROCK MUSIC
No Treble

John Ferrara: Perhaps Everything, Perhaps Nothing

Consider the Source’s John Ferrara has announced a new solo album to follow up his debut, A Harmony of Opposites. A Lesson in Impermanence, which will be released on March 11th, continues his deep exploration of harmony and melody through extended techniques. Ferrara likens the collection of songs to...
MUSIC
Guitar Player

Rush Announce Super Deluxe Reissue of 'Moving Pictures'

Rush have announced a massive, Super Deluxe reissue of their landmark 1981 album, Moving Pictures. A celebration of the album's recent 40th anniversary, the reissue will be available in single-LP, five-LP, and three-CD editions, as well as a Super Deluxe edition, which comes with three CDs, a Blu-Ray Audio disc, and five LPs.
ROCK MUSIC
decibelmagazine.com

Track Premiere: Morgue Supplier – ‘Closing In’

Streaming, Track Premiere death metal, deathgrind, Drug Honkey, Morgue Supplier, premiere, Transcending Obscurity. Chicago-based death dealers Morgue Supplier are set to release their third album, Inevitability, this May and Decibel has the exclusive premiere of the album’s first single, “Closing In.” The duo—Paul Gillis (guitars, vocals, programming) and bassist Stephen Reichelt—are one half of the psychedelic death/doom quartet Drug Honkey, so it stands to reason that “Closing In” is a little off-kilter as well.
ROCK MUSIC
BBC

The Beatles: Rare hand-written Hey Jude lyrics to go on display

A notebook containing hand-written lyrics to the Beatles classic Hey Jude is to go on display for the first time. The book, compiled between 1967-1968, features Sir Paul McCartney's draft of the famous song alongside poetry and doodles squiggled by the music legend. Stephen Maycock, a specialist in Beatles memorabilia,...
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Roswell Rudd and Duck Baker: ‘Live’ (Dot Time)

From the annals of jazz liaisons yet to be fully appreciated and documented comes this gleaming treasure of a duet recording by trombonist Roswell Rudd and fingerstyle guitarist Duck Baker. Singular trombonist and musical thinker Rudd, who died in 2017, was a slippery devil of an avant-traditionalist virtuoso, while Baker adapted to the shifting terrain.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Kaprekar’s Constant to release new single, A Silent Drum in February

Kaprekar's Constant are gearing up to release a second single from their forthcoming album, The Murder Wall. An edited version of A Silent Drum will be released on Friday 25 February on Talking Elephant Records. The song continues the theme of The Murder Wall, telling another story of an attempt...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Meet Tim Staffell, John Deacon's bass-playing predecessor in Smile, the band that became Queen

Let’s get this out of the way: even 30 years after the death of their unique frontman Freddie Mercury, Queen are still huge, one of the biggest-selling bands in the world, despite falling in and out of fashion along the way. A quarter of the band’s success is due to the resident bassman, John Deacon, but before Deacon came onboard, the band went through several bassists before finding their man.
BEAUTY & FASHION
loudersound.com

Aerosmith to release raw and rare album Aerosmith - 1971: The Road Starts Hear

Aerosmith are to release Aerosmith - 1971: The Road Starts Hear, a raw, rare and raunchy rehearsal tape from 1971, on CD and digital services on April 8 via UMe. Recorded on guitarist Joe Perry's Wollensak reel-to-reel tape machine in 1971 by Mark Lehman, Aerosmith’s one-man road crew at the time, the seven-track release will offer fans a glimpse into the Boston band’s origin story, one year before Steven Tyler and Joe Perry’s band signed with Columbia Records, and two years before their self-titled major label debut was released.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Win an Alex Lifeson Axcess Standard Signature Les Paul

Envy Of None, the new band from Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson, former Coney Hatch bassist Andy Curran, vocalist Maiah Wayne and accomplished producer and engineer Alfio Annibalini, have partnered up with Epiphone & Gibson Guitars to give away of an Alex Lifeson Axcess Standard Signature Les Paul guitar to one lucky fan.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Was Best Dressed At The 2022 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is not a fashion competition, but if it was, then Beyoncé certainly would've taken home the award for best dressed. The mother of three was filmed by fans in the stands at tonight's game, and not long after, she uploaded a series of super hot new photos to her own Instagram feed.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy