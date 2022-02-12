Revolution of Rabbits provides youth with the tools to succeed

By Kristy Watters

4-H Youth Development Educator

OSU Extension Adams County

The Revolution of Rabbits program is a terrific opportunity for low income or at-risk youth to raise and exhibit market rabbits at the Adams County Fair. The goal of the program is to teach youth responsibility as they learn to care for animals, keep records, and successfully complete a project while also making friends, having fun, and giving back to their community.

Through this program, qualifying youth join a 4-H club, learn about rabbits, and rabbit care, and receive three young rabbits. The program loans members all the supplies necessary for the project, including a rabbit hutch, feed, feeders, waterers, and 4-H record and resource books. The program also provides rabbits and training/mentorship about how to best care for the animals, finish the record book, and successfully complete the project. After completing the requirements and selling their pen of market rabbits at the fair sale, each participant returns $50 of sale proceeds to the 4-H Small Animal Committee to cover program costs, which assures program sustainability. Participants receive the balance of the sale proceeds.

Any youth who is at least 8 years old and in the third grade and who either has not previously been in 4-H or has not previously participated in a 4-H market animal project, is eligible to apply for this program. The youth should enroll in an Adams County 4-H Club, sign up for the Market Rabbit project, and complete and return the application and commitment form by the February 15 enrollment deadline.

For more information about Revolution of Rabbits program visit https://go.osu.edu/Revolution. Applications are due February 15 and award winners will be notified before the end of February. If you have questions about the program, need a paper application, or for help enrolling, visit the Extension Office or call us at 937-544-2339.

The Adams County 4-H Enrollment deadline is February 15. Enroll today by visiting http://oh.4honline.com. If you have questions or need assistance, feel free to call the Extension Office at 937-544-2339. Learn more about Adams County 4-H by visiting our website at https://adams.osu.edu, following us on Facebook at Ohio State – Adams County 4-H, and subscribing to our blog at https://u.osu.edu/AdamsCounty4H.