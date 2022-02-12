ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Won’t Believe What Kwik Trip is Asking Coffee Customers To Do

By Tony Hart
 2 days ago
At first, I thought this was a joke or a clever marketing campaign, but it appears to be true and you might be surprised when you get your next cup of coffee from Kwik Trip. It should come as no surprise to anyone that many businesses are still having supply chain...

Did A Competitor Really Steal All Of Kwik Trip’s Coffee Cups?

UPDATE: About an hour after this story was first published, Kwik Trip commented on Social Media to clarify their post. See what they wrote below. I went to my neighborhood Kwik Trip to pick up a Hazelnut latte on Monday. I love going on Mondays because the Karuba Golds are super cheap. As most do on Mondays, I needed some caffeine so I wanted a large, but they were out of large cups. I settled for the smaller size and kindly told the cashier about the cup situation as I was checking out. She explained that they were experiencing a shortage on cups because of supply chain issues and I didn't give it much thought until...
CAFFEINATION CRISIS: Who Stole Kwik Trip’s Coffee Cups?

Have you ever wanted to drink piping hot coffee out of Buddy’s syrup bottle, sand castle toys, a squirt gun, the deflated football from the 2014 AFC Championship game, Wilson the volleyball, a port potty, Santa’s sleigh, the teapot that Jim gave Pam, the magic conch shell, or even a guitar? Well, now is your chance.
State
Kwik Trip: If you want coffee, bring your own cup

As supply chain issues affect businesses across the nation, Kwik Trip says it's out of coffee cups. The La Crosse-based gas station chain said Friday that customers who want coffee or other hot beverages will need to bring their own cups. During the shortage, customers can get any size refill...
