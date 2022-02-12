ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Kansas Man Pleads Guilty For Racially Motivated Attack On Black Person In ‘White Town’

By NewsOne Staff
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z2Tgb_0eCpdAn300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IxUWL_0eCpdAn300

Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty


A white Kansas man pleaded guilty to threatening a Black person in September 2019 while walking down the street. On Thursday, the Department of Justice announced that Colton Donner, 27, brandished a knife at a Black person and yelled that Paola is a “white town.”

It’s unclear from local news reports how old the victim was at the time, with outlets interchangeably referencing him as a juvenile male , young Black man and Black child . But Donner threatened the person with the knife and yelled racial slurs.

“Using racially motivated threats of violence to drive someone out of their home or community is a deplorable crime, and the Justice Department stands ready to use our nation’s hate crimes laws to hold perpetrators accountable,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Racially motivated hate crimes have no place in our society today. All people deserve to feel safe and secure living in their communities, regardless of race, color or national origin.”

Using violence to gatekeep in white neighborhoods is an old playbook. Still, the Justice Department Is trying to course-correct compared to prior years where most reported hate crimes were not prosecuted. CNBC reported in July 2021 that the Justice Department declined to prosecute 82 percent of hate crimes between 2005 and 2019.

Approximately 45 miles outside of Kansas City, Missouri, less than 6,000 people call Paola home. Census data puts the city at 89.9 percent white , 4 percent Black and 2.8 percent American Indian and Alaska Native.

In late November 2020, Donner was charged after a federal grand jury returned an indictment charge. Local news also reported Donner was charged in a separate incident for unlawful possession of a firearm as a person convicted of a felony.

According to the Justice Department, Donner faces a $250,000 fine and up to 10 years in prison.

“Any attempt to deny someone an opportunity to live where he or she chooses based on race, color or national origin is wrong and a violation of that person’s civil rights,” said U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard for the District of Kansas. “It is the responsibility of the Justice Department to prosecute such offenses to ensure the equal protection under the law to which we all are entitled, and we take that responsibility very seriously.”

SEE ALSO:

Suspected White Supremacist Father-Son Duo May Face Hate Crime For Shooting At Black FedEx Driver

Missouri Supreme Court Puts Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s Law Licenses On Probation Instead Of Suspension

Justice Department Settles Housing Discrimination Claim On Behalf Of Black Mother and Daughter Denied Housing In 2015

[ione_media_gallery src="https://newsone.com" id="4285008" overlay="true"]

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

White Man Arrested On Hate Crime Charges After Attacking Black Teens

A white man in Volusia County, Florida, (yes, this is another “Florida man” story) was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly went on a racist rampage physically and verbally attacking two Black high school students and a third teen. MORE: Self-Proclaimed ‘White Nationalists’ Go Door-To-Door Urging People To ‘End...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Man Pleads Guilty To Scaling Walls, Attacking Police In Capitol Riot

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man who was draped in a Confederate flag when he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to joining the attack as a mob disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election as president. Matthew Ryan Miller, 23, sprayed a fire extinguisher at law enforcement officers who were trying to prevent rioters from entering the building, according to a summary of the case signed by Miller. Video also captured Miller throwing an unidentifiable object toward officers, prosecutors said. Miller is scheduled to be sentenced on May 23 in federal court. He pleaded guilty...
MARYLAND STATE
Gwinnett Daily Post

Travis McMichael will be tried on federal hate crime charges after indicating he will not plead guilty in Ahmaud Arbery's killing

Travis McMichael will stand trial on federal hate crimes charges in the killing of 25-year-old Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery after indicating Friday he would not plead guilty, days after a judge rejected the terms of a plea deal he had reached with prosecutors. Court documents filed Thursday showed Gregory McMichael,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Discrimination#Hate Crime#Black Child#White Town#Racial Injustice#Racism#The Department Of Justice#The Justice Department#Civil Rights Division#Cnbc#Census#American Indian#Alaska Native
The Daily News Online

Arcade man, father plead guilty to role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

BUFFALO — An Arcade man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court last week to charges related to his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. William Jayson Sywak, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in prison and five years probation.
ARCADE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Buffalo News

Father and son from WNY plead guilty to Capitol riot charge: 'He wishes he had never gone'

In guilty pleas this week, a father and his son from the Buffalo area admitted entering the U.S. Capitol five minutes after Jan. 6 rioters first breached the Senate wing door. William M. Sywak, 46, of Hamburg, and his son William J. Sywak, 28, of Arcade, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor. They were initially charged with three other counts: knowingly entering any restricted building or grounds; impeding or disrupting the orderly conduct of government business; and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
BUFFALO, NY
Tennessee Tribune

Memphis BLM founder Pamela Moses sentenced to 6 years for illegally voting

Memphis, TN (TN Tribune)–The founder of the Black Lives Matter chapter in Memphis has been sentenced to prison for six years for illegally registering to vote in Tennessee, prosecutors said. Pamela Moses, the 44-year-old activist, was ordered to spend six years and one day behind bars Monday for registering...
MEMPHIS, TN
WUSA9

Man pleads guilty to attacking Chipotle employees in Northeast

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man has pleaded guilty and will have to attend mental health treatment after two violent public attacks that happened in 2020. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 36-year-old Johnnie Williamson admitted to the two crimes, one of which was prosecuted as a hate crime.
WASHINGTON, DC
kion546.com

A jury for the federal hate crimes trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers will be picked Monday. Here’s how their views on race played a role in jury selection

Dozens of potential jurors will return to a Brunswick, Georgia, courthouse Monday to see if they’ll be impaneled to hear the federal hate crimes trial against the men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery. The judge, prosecutors and defense attorneys spent last week questioning potential jurors, exploring their views on...
BRUNSWICK, GA
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy