Bears 2021 CB review: Few bright spots among weakest position group

By Alyssa Barbieri
 2 days ago
The Chicago Bears wrapped another disappointing season that resulted in the firings of general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy. With the offseason in full swing, it provides an opportunity for the new regime in GM Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus to look back at went right, what went wrong and how to improve in 2022.

Here at Bears Wire, we’re going position by position through the 2021 Bears and grading every player. Next up is cornerback, arguably the weakest group on defense this season. Although there were a couple of standouts.

PREVIOUS POSITION REVIEWS: QB, RB, WR, TE, OL, DL, OLB, ILB

Jaylon Johnson: B+

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

2021 stats: 46 tackles, 1 interception, 9 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble

There wasn’t much to love in the secondary, but Jaylon Johnson had another solid season in Year 2, where he showed that he’s a building block on defense moving forward. After not logging an interception in his rookie season, he did manage his first career interception in a Week 2 win over the Bengals. Unfortunately, it was his last of the season. While Johnson would like to see an uptick in takeaways, he proved that he can rise to the challenge against some of the best in the league. That includes Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, who Johnson locked down in a Week 14 matchup that forced Green Bay to move Adams away from him.

Kindle Vildor: D

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

2021 stats: 46 tackles, 0 interceptions, 4 pass breakups, 1 sack

Kindle Vildor began the season as the starting cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson, but he finished it as a reserve. The former fifth-round draft pick showed some encouraging signs late in his rookie season, but his struggles in Year 2 made him a liability and therefore a target for opposing offenses. Vildor was benched for Chicago’s Thanksgiving game against the Lions, where Artie Burns got the nod opposite Johnson. While Vildor made some plays down the stretch, he didn’t prove to be a starting cornerback.

Artie Burns: C

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

2021 stats: 23 tackles, 0 interceptions, 6 pass breakups

Given Vildor was the starting cornerback for most of the season, Burns didn’t get his opportunity until Week 12, when he replaced a benched Burns against the Lions. Sure, Burns had some flashes that showed why he was once a first-round selection, but there are also plays that show you exactly why he was cut. While Burns isn’t the future at cornerback, he was solid enough in the final six games of the year. But there were some questions as to why Burns was getting valuable reps over a talented rookie cornerback who emerged in the final weeks of the season.

Thomas Graham Jr.: A

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 13 tackles, 0 interceptions, 4 pass breakups

While Vildor was getting burned on an almost regular basis, the Bears had their second-best cornerback in Thomas Graham Jr. sitting on the practice squad waiting to be poached by another team. Luckily, the rest of the NFL didn’t know just how good Graham was going to be in a small sample size. Graham finally got his opportunity when the entire starting secondary was out with COVID-19 in a Week 15 game against the Vikings. Graham had seven tackles and three pass breakups in his first NFL start, and he immediately showed that he’s a potential star in the making. Unfortunately, he was ignored in the final three games for veterans like Vildor and Burns who won’t be starting next season. With a full offseason to prepare, Graham has a chance to earn a starting job opposite Johnson in 2022.

Duke Shelley: D+

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 37 tackle, 0 interceptions, 3 pass breakups

Following the departure of Buster Skrine in free agency, Duke Shelley was Ryan Pace’s answer at slot corner. And while Shelley only played 9 games due to injury and COVID-19 reserve, the times when he was on the field was a mixed bag, at best. While Shelley had his moments, he didn’t do anything to prove that he’s earned a starting job on defense. Shelley has just one year left on his contract, but it’s hard to see him serving any real contribution other than special teams in 2022.

Xavier Crawford: D

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

2021 stats: 15 tackles, 0 interceptions, 0 pass breakups

Xavier Crawford didn’t see the field much until the final stretch of the season as the Bears dealt with injuries and COVID-19. There was a reason for that. Crawford struggled during his small sample size of opportunities, where he was burned often. There’s no reason for Crawford to be back with the Bears next season.

Teez Tabor: Incomplete

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 8 tackles, 0 interceptions, 0 pass breakups

Teez Tabor didn’t get many opportunities on the field, due to his place on the depth chart and his own injuries. So it’s hard to give him a true grade. While he did make some nice plays, he also had some learning moments. Tabor’s best play of the season — a beautiful tackle on Dalvin Cook on third-and-18 — was negated with a questionable low-block penalty. But it’s clear the penalty was egregious. It didn’t help that it led to a Vikings touchdown.

