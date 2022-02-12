ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cardano discount continues as buyers continue to accumulate near $1

By Jonathan Morgan
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardano price is down over 25% from the February 5 swing high of $1.26. Bears pushed ADA back into the $1.00 support range, with buyers continuing to support price. Whipsaws are expected as market participants watch for escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine over the weekend. Cardano price action,...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Beloit Daily News

Stocks slip on Wall Street with eyes on Ukraine crisis

Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as investors watch the developing situation in Ukraine as Russia amasses troops on the border. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 10:16 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 323 points, or 0.9%, to 34,408 and the Nasdaq rose 0.1%.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD traders turn to oil prices for direction

The USD/CAD bears are banking on higher oil prices. Russia invasion risks underpin the US dollar while traders anticipate imminent Fed hike. USD/CAD is steady in Asia as traders sit on their hands in anticipation of the possibility of heightened tensions surrounding prospects of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. The price of oil, for which CAD trades as a proxy has surged in line with Russia risk premium. Consequently, the loonie has been a difficult opponent for the US dollar bulls with USD/CAD rallies faded below prior daily highs.
MARKETS
iheart.com

Stock Market & Crypto Currency Update – February 14th, 2022

Bottom Line: The purpose of this story is to inform you as to what's possible in a near worst-case outcome for the financial markets. The reason is to understand what's possible, though unlikely, so you can plan soundly for your financial future unemotionally. The US stock market is the greatest wealth creation machine in the history of the world. Likewise, cryptos have created generational wealth for many. I want you to benefit without making emotional mistakes with money. My first rule of money is to never let your money and emotions cross paths.
STOCKS
CNBC

Dow falls 250 points as investors eye Russia-Ukraine tensions, Fed's next move

The major averages retreated on Monday as investors evaluated concerns about the Federal Reserve's plan for interest rate hikes and tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 270 points, dragged down by losses in Cisco and Chevron. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.1%.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
cryptopolitan.com

Cardano price analysis: Bearish stream lowers coin value down to $1.050 end

Price has dropped down to $1.050. Cardano price analysis shows downtrend. Support is present at $0.984. The latest Cardano price analysis predicts a strong bearish trend for the cryptocurrency because of the decline in coin value. The market has been following a downward trend for the past week, and today the circumstances have proved yet again in favor of the bears. The selling activity is on the rise, and as a result, the cryptocurrency value dropped down to $1.050 bottom. It seems that the price will descend to further low points in the next few days.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Stocks Close Lower as Wall Street Watches Ukraine Tensions

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Monday as the U.S. moved to close its embassy in Ukraine amid heightened geopolitical tensions over the thousands of Russian troops that have been amassing on the border. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% after having been down as much as 1.2%. Financial, health care and energy companies were among the biggest weights dragging the market lower. The broader market took a sharp turn lower Friday after the White House warned that Russia could invade Ukraine soon. European markets fell sharply and crude oil prices rose. The yield on the 10-year note rose to 2%.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Gold to gain on a Russian incursion of Ukraine? [Video]

One of the instruments that gained on the immediate threat of a Russian incursion into Ukraine was gold. The reason for this was the fact that US bonds saw a bid on risk aversion. So, if there is a sudden move by Russia into Ukraine one of the main beneficiaries is likely to be gold in the short term as bonds will be bought. The high inflation in the US will mean that bids into bonds will mean that real yields fall sharply and that means strength for gold. The only obvious risk here is that the USD can also gain on risk-off flows, so that can limit some potential upside for gold if the USD sees strong bids.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action#Ukraine#Ada#Russian#Daily Ichimoku
FXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Bitcoin & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 15 Feb

Solana bulls charge and trap short-sellers, SOL targets a return to $110. Solana price action has not been kind to buyers of late. The most recent retest of the bottom of a range first traded back in late January 2022 near the $90 is a testament to SOL’s weakness. Additionally, the rejection against the resistance cluster near $115 weighed heavily on any near-term bullish outlook. But another bullish bounce is now in play and could signal an end to the current downtrend.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro needs to clear 1.1350 to extend recovery

EUR/USD has regained its traction after dropping below 1.1300 on Monday. Improving market mood is helping the shared currency find demand. Russian troops are reportedly returning to their permanent deployment points. EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum early Tuesday and climbed toward mid-1.1300s with risk flows returning to markets. The pair...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold price soars as safe-haven demand rises

American equities declined on Monday as the west continued to focus on diplomacy to address the crisis in Ukraine. Today, a week after Vladimir Putin met with Emmanuel Macron, he will meet with Olaf Scholz of Germany. Putin has demanded that Nato members create securities guarantees that Ukraine will not become a member of the organization. Scholz is expected to ask Putin to de-escalate the situation at the Ukraine border and embrace diplomacy. According to the FT, he will also tell Putin about how severe the sanctions from western countries will be if he invades. The Dow Jones declined by more than 290 points.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Russia
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls pause on the way to $1,877 amid mixed clues

Gold bulls stampede towards critical resistance on the heightened risk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. US Federal Reserve will aggressively hike rates in coming months. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) seesaws around three-month high, taking rounds to $1,870 as traders seek fresh clues amid a sluggish Asian session on Tuesday. The...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD flirts with daily high near 0.6630 area, upside potential seems limited

NZD/USD caught fresh bids on Tuesday and snapped three successive days of the losing streak. Modest USD weakness extended some support to the major, though the upside seems limited. Hawkish Fed expectations, geopolitical tensions to act as a tailwind for the buck and cap gains. The NZD/USD pair maintained its...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Bulls and bears jostle amid growing fears of Russia-Ukraine war

Asia-Pacific shares trade mixed as China, India entertain bulls amid broad risk-off mood. CNY injects CNY 300 billion via one-year MLF, India cancels weekly debt auction for the second consecutive time. Japan’s Q4 2021 GDP eased below forecasts, RBA Minutes repeated policymakers’ concerns to remain patient. US, EU...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold futures mark highest settlement since mid-November

Gold futures climbed sharply on Monday, with concerns surrounding a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine boosting prices for the precious metal to their highest finish in nearly three months. "Comments from U.S. officials at the end of last week suggesting that an invasion of Ukraine by Russia was imminent, threw markets into a tailspin," said David Russell, director of marketing at GoldCore. Equities sold off heavily and oil prices continued to rise, "giving gold the impetus to break upside resistance" at the $1,855 to $1,860 level. Further momentum buying continued Monday, but any "softening of the rhetoric" on the Ukraine/Russia situation will surely put a short-term bid back into equities and may cap oil's run, which "could see gold falling back below resistance in the short term too," he said. April gold.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Is gold price about to sprint?

(Kitco News) Inflation in the U.S. is now at 7.5% — the highest level in forty years. For the U.S. stocks, this means more losses as markets price in a more aggressive Federal Reserve. But for gold, this means more demand as investors turn to the precious metal for protection.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Stocks extend slump as Ukraine fears rise; yields edge lower, gold and oil extend gains

U.S. stocks extended losses Friday afternoon, while Treasury yields pulled back and gold and oil prices rose as White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warned that Russia was in position to mount an invasion of Ukraine "any day now." He said the U.S. wasn't saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a final decision on Ukraine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 287 points, or 0.8%, at 34,945 after falling as low as 34,709. The S&P 500 was down 1.4% at 4,442 and the Nasdaq dropped 2.2% to 13,879. Traditional haven assets appeared to find some buying interest, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note falling around 5 basis points to 1.977% --- yields move opposite to price. Gold futures extended gains. Oil futures also added to gains, with the U.S. benchmark up 3.5% at $93.04 a barrel after trading as high as $94.66.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy