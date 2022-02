The Walker Art Center announced Monday that The Cherry will be reunited with its other half at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden February 18. Last November The Cherry of Minneapolis' famed Spoonbridge and Cherry sculpture was separated and transported out to New York for a "glow up." According to the Walker Art Center, the 1200 pound aluminum ball and stem requires a fresh coat of paint every 10 years to keep its red color "crisp and glossy." The last time The Cherry was separated from The Spoon for restoration and repainting was in 2009.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO