NBA

Lakers: Russell Westbrook and LeBron James Questionable for Today's Game

By Eric Eulau
 2 days ago
LeBron James

The Lakers might not have all of their horses for a marquee matchup against the Golden State Warriors today. On Friday, The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported that Lebron James (knee) and Russell Westbrook (back) are questionable. Forward Anthony Davis is probable (wrist).

Buha also stated that Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) will not be on the court in San Francisco. Carmelo has not played since initially injuring his hamstring on February third.

Lakers reporter Mike Truddell noted that center Dwight Howard should be available and that LeBron is "in position" to play.

The Lakers will likely need to be at full strength to have a chance at beating the Warriors (41-15). LA is 3-7 in their last 10 games and fresh off their worst lost of the season against the Blazers on Wednesday. They’ve also lost four consecutive games on the road - five if you count the loss against the Clippers.

Additional injury report information should become available closer to the 5:30PM PST tip-off.

