ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Roush Review: Where’s the Freshness in ‘Bel-Air?’

Corydon Times-Republican
 2 days ago

Roush Review: Where’s the Freshness in ‘Bel-Air?’. A...

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lowell Sun

Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’ reboots ‘The Fresh Prince’

It’s been some time since Will Smith was “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” but his hand is very much in a new version of the show. The sitcom’s premise stays the same while leaning more toward drama in “Bel-Air,” which Peacock debuted Sunday. Smith remains present as an executive producer of the show (along with Quincy Jones and the entire idea’s inspiration, Benny Medina), but the lead role now goes to newcomer Jabari Banks as a fictionalized Smith, a present-day Philadelphian whose life shifts in a major way when he moves in with privileged California relatives.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

How Bel-Air Approached The Search For Will Smith’s Fresh Prince Successor, According To A Producer

Filling the shoes of megastar Will Smith would be a tall order for any actor, let alone an up-and-comer. But that was a requirement for the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot, as it needed a young actor needed to give the same energy and charisma of the King Richard star had when the original series dropped in 1990. Of course, Bel-Air’s leading man, Jabari Banks, fit the bill, as evidenced by the fact that he was cast as the new Will. But it took some time to find the rising star, as the search for Smith’s successor required some special criteria to be filled, according to one of the show's producer.
TV & VIDEOS
The Ringer

Sitcom or Not, ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Knew How to Pull Off Drama

This Sunday, Peacock will premiere the first episode of Bel-Air, a contemporary, dramatic reimagining of the beloved ’90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. To mark the occasion, The Ringer is looking back on the legacy of the original series and the influence of the star who defined it, Will Smith. This is a story all about how pop culture got flipped, turned upside down. Welcome to Fresh Prince Day.
TV SERIES
blackchronicle.com

‘Bel-Air’ Premiere Unites New Cast With ‘Fresh Prince’ Stars

‘Bel Air’ hasn’t even premiered yet and the show is already a huge hit with Hollywood. Wednesday night, “Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” original cast members Will Smith, Joseph Marcell, Vernee Christell Watson-Johnson and Tatyana Ali co-mingled on the carpet of a very special star-studded drive-into experience and premiere pull-up screening for the highly anticipated new Peacock series, executive produced by Smith.
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freshness#Fresh Prince#Roush Review
People

Bel-Air's Jabari Banks Calls Landing Will Smith's Former Fresh Prince Role a 'Humbling Experience'

For Bel-Air star Jabari Banks, landing the lead role on the newly-released Peacock series was meaningful in more ways than one. Bel-Air, which premiered on Sunday, is the streaming service's dramatized retelling of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The beloved sitcom previously starred Oscar nominee Will Smith as a West Philadelphia teen named Will Smith, who is sent to live with his upper-middle-class relatives in Los Angeles' ultra-wealthy Bel-Air neighborhood.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Bel-Air review: A dramatic Fresh Prince that's more ridiculous and less charming

"Nostalgia's a hell of a drug," says Carlton Banks (Olly Sholotan). And Carlton should know, because all that Xanax he snorted literally starts pouring out of his nostril! Welcome to Bel-Air, a Fresh Prince update that replaces the laugh track with dramatic intensity. The reboot (debuting after the Super Bowl on Peacock) winds up overly sensitive yet also way too ludicrous, trapped between dueling instincts for soapy animosity and bland aspiration.
TV & VIDEOS
cgmagonline.com

Bel-Air (TV Series) Review

Plenty of movies and TV shows today are being remade and reimagined. When I first heard the news about the series a few months ago, with the Bel-Air promo featuring The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song with a moody tone and lighting, I groaned. I thought Peacock was taking a classic family sitcom, and bogging it down with brooding teenagers, à la Riverdale and Sabrina the Teenage Witch. To be fair, they absolutely did do that with Bel-Air, but in this case, it works, and not just in a “teen drama” sort of way.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Connecticut Post

‘Bel-Air’: The Fresh Prince Gets Flipped, Turned Upside-Down

From time to time, a video will go so viral that it helps its creator get a job in the TV or movie business, like when Sarah Cooper’s Trump impressions on social media landed her a Netflix comedy special. It’s far rarer, though, for the viral video to simply be adapted into a real product for a legacy media company. This is famously how Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s video Christmas card for a Hollywood executive became South Park, and now it’s how Morgan Cooper’s fake trailer for a dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has become an actual series, debuting this weekend on Peacock.
TV SERIES
WBAL Radio

The long-awaited 'Fresh Prince' reboot, 'Bel-Air', arrives this weekend

This weekend, the long awaited Fresh Prince reboot, Bel-Air, arrives on your screens. The drama flips the script on the original sitcom version -- this is a darker, more realistic take on the story of a kid who moves from the rough streets of west Philly to the manicured sidewalks of Bel-Air.
TV SERIES
fox5atlanta.com

Actor Jordan L. Jones talks reimaging 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'

'Bel-Air' is the highly anticipated dramatic retelling of the 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' that reimagines the show for a brand new audience. Actor Jordan L. Jones plays Jazz in the new series, and he joins Good Day to talk about what viewers may expect from the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'Bel-Air' successfully offers a fresh take on the Will Smith sitcom

"Saturday Night Live" earned big laughs last month in a sketch imagining a "Family Matters" reboot with "the goofy characters you loved in the 1990s, with absolutely none of the fun or charm." "SNL" was clearly poking fun at the plan to transform "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" into a serious drama. But this bold take, led by newcomer Jabari Banks, actually works. Maybe the idea of a Black teenager as a fish out of water isn't so funny anymore. It does take a few episodes to accept the somber tone, especially the idea that the new Carlton is now more interested in snorting cocaine than dancing to Tom Jones. Sunday, Peacock.
TV SERIES
NPR

The demand for salary transparency, plus a new fresh prince of 'Bel-Air'

Victoria Walker, former The Points Guy senior travel reporter, didn't think much about tweeting her salary when she quit her job and offering advice for anyone interested in applying. But the tweet went viral and sparked a wider conversation about pay transparency. Sam asks Victoria why she did it and talks with Wall Street Journal workplace reporter Lauren Weber about why pay transparency matters.
TV SERIES
Houston Chronicle

'Bel-Air' is 'Fresh Prince' without any of the things that made it special

Like so many sitcom premises, the starting point of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is a traumatic upheaval. Its jaunty earworm of a theme song, rapped by series star Will Smith, glossed over the conceit's darker, even Brontë-esque aspects: that of a teen abruptly uprooted from the only home he's known; cut off almost entirely from his friends and close family; and sent off to live with distant, resentful relatives who had hoped they'd put everything he represents in the rearview mirror of their BMWs long ago.
TV SERIES
theprp.com

Upon A Burning Body Release Cover Of ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Theme

Following their cover last month of the theme to the original animated TV series adaptation of the ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles‘ franchise, Texan metalcore outfit Upon A Burning Body are back with their take on another famous television theme. This time around you can check out their metal version of the theme to the 90s hit TV series ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air‘.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy