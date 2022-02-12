Roush Review: Where’s the Freshness in ‘Bel-Air?’

Plenty of movies and TV shows today are being remade and reimagined. When I first heard the news about the series a few months ago, with the Bel-Air promo featuring The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song with a moody tone and lighting, I groaned. I thought Peacock was taking a classic family sitcom, and bogging it down with brooding teenagers, à la Riverdale and Sabrina the Teenage Witch. To be fair, they absolutely did do that with Bel-Air, but in this case, it works, and not just in a “teen drama” sort of way.
