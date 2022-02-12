Roush Review: Where’s the Freshness in ‘Bel-Air?’

Last night, Wednesday, February 9th, Peacock, Executive Producer Will Smith, Westbrook Studios, and Universal Television hosted a star-studded drive-into experience and premiere pull-up screening for the highly-anticipated series premiere of Bel-Air at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The premiere of the streamer’s new drama series, inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic, culture-defining ‘90s sitcom, was kicked off in style with a star-studded event with many surprises along the way. The much-anticipated drama series drops on Super Bowl Sunday, February 13, only on Peacock.
