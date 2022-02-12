ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roush Review: Where’s the Freshness in ‘Bel-Air?’

Gwinnett Daily Post
 2 days ago

Roush Review: Where’s the Freshness in ‘Bel-Air?’. A...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Will Smith Leads a Worldwide Performance of the ‘Fresh Prince’ Theme in New ‘Bel-Air’ Spot

Will Smith leads a global performance of his famous Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song in a new teaser for Bel-Air, the upcoming dramatic reboot of the hit Nineties sitcom. The new spot is also set to air during the Super Bowl this Sunday, Feb. 13, the same day Bel-Air premieres on Peacock. The ad, directed by Vicent Peone, opens with Smith delivering the first couple words of the theme — “Now this is a story…” — before a parade of Fresh Prince fans from around the world take over. There are musical contributions from accordions, sitars, flutes, guitars, bucket drummers,...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

How Bel-Air Approached The Search For Will Smith’s Fresh Prince Successor, According To A Producer

Filling the shoes of megastar Will Smith would be a tall order for any actor, let alone an up-and-comer. But that was a requirement for the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot, as it needed a young actor needed to give the same energy and charisma of the King Richard star had when the original series dropped in 1990. Of course, Bel-Air’s leading man, Jabari Banks, fit the bill, as evidenced by the fact that he was cast as the new Will. But it took some time to find the rising star, as the search for Smith’s successor required some special criteria to be filled, according to one of the show's producer.
TV & VIDEOS
Lowell Sun

Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’ reboots ‘The Fresh Prince’

It’s been some time since Will Smith was “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” but his hand is very much in a new version of the show. The sitcom’s premise stays the same while leaning more toward drama in “Bel-Air,” which Peacock debuted Sunday. Smith remains present as an executive producer of the show (along with Quincy Jones and the entire idea’s inspiration, Benny Medina), but the lead role now goes to newcomer Jabari Banks as a fictionalized Smith, a present-day Philadelphian whose life shifts in a major way when he moves in with privileged California relatives.
TV SERIES
blackchronicle.com

‘Bel-Air’ Premiere Unites New Cast With ‘Fresh Prince’ Stars

‘Bel Air’ hasn’t even premiered yet and the show is already a huge hit with Hollywood. Wednesday night, “Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” original cast members Will Smith, Joseph Marcell, Vernee Christell Watson-Johnson and Tatyana Ali co-mingled on the carpet of a very special star-studded drive-into experience and premiere pull-up screening for the highly anticipated new Peacock series, executive produced by Smith.
SANTA MONICA, CA
wjtn.com

The long-awaited 'Fresh Prince' reboot, 'Bel-Air', arrives this weekend

This weekend, the long awaited Fresh Prince reboot, Bel-Air, arrives on your screens. The drama flips the script on the original sitcom version -- this is a darker, more realistic take on the story of a kid who moves from the rough streets of west Philly to the manicured sidewalks of Bel-Air.
TV SERIES
Talking With Tami

Red Carpet Pics: Bel-Air Premiere In Santa Monica

Last night, Wednesday, February 9th, Peacock, Executive Producer Will Smith, Westbrook Studios, and Universal Television hosted a star-studded drive-into experience and premiere pull-up screening for the highly-anticipated series premiere of Bel-Air at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The premiere of the streamer’s new drama series, inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic, culture-defining ‘90s sitcom, was kicked off in style with a star-studded event with many surprises along the way. The much-anticipated drama series drops on Super Bowl Sunday, February 13, only on Peacock.
SANTA MONICA, CA
SFGate

Peacock’s Intriguing ‘Bel-Air’ Flips ‘Fresh Prince,’ and Turns Low Expectations Upside-Down : TV Review

No matter what it turned out to actually be, “Bel-Air” was always going to raise some eyebrows by its premise alone. As every network and streaming service scrambles to make the best (or at least most) use of their in-house IP, a grim reboot of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” for Peacock sounds like something ripped straight from a “30 Rock” joke about NBC trying to make it 1990 again through science or magic. Transforming the neon flair of the popular Will Smith sitcom into a flashy drama could be the inevitable nadir of the Hollywood reboot machine going through its recyclables. But in 2022, there are far worse and stranger inspirations for shows than older ones that succeeded — and at least in its first three episodes, “Bel-Air” proves itself far from the worst offender.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Bel-Air review: A dramatic Fresh Prince that's more ridiculous and less charming

"Nostalgia's a hell of a drug," says Carlton Banks (Olly Sholotan). And Carlton should know, because all that Xanax he snorted literally starts pouring out of his nostril! Welcome to Bel-Air, a Fresh Prince update that replaces the laugh track with dramatic intensity. The reboot (debuting after the Super Bowl on Peacock) winds up overly sensitive yet also way too ludicrous, trapped between dueling instincts for soapy animosity and bland aspiration.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Bel-Air Streaming: When And Where You'll Be Able To Watch The New TV Show

It has been a long time coming, but Bel-Air, the reboot of Will Smith’s landmark ‘90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is finally arriving and ready to tell the story of a Philadelphia fish out of water trying to make his place in the prestigious and exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood. And even though this new version is much different than the original, the heart of the series is still there. But don’t take my word for it, you can see for yourself by watching Bel-Air streaming.
TV SERIES
shondaland.com

‘Bel-Air’ Wants You to Forget (Almost) Everything You Know About ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’

First things first: Bel-Air, the dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is not a note-for-note re-creation of the original. There are no plans to swap out the existing Aunt Vivian (played by Cassandra Freeman) for a “light-skinned Aunt Viv” in the middle of the series. You likely won’t see Carlton Banks (played by Olly Sholotan) doing that corny “Carlton dance,” and it’s safe to say that Hilary (Coco Jones) isn’t going to watch her boyfriend die in a botched bungee jump on live TV.
TV SERIES
People

Bel-Air's Jabari Banks Calls Landing Will Smith's Former Fresh Prince Role a 'Humbling Experience'

For Bel-Air star Jabari Banks, landing the lead role on the newly-released Peacock series was meaningful in more ways than one. Bel-Air, which premiered on Sunday, is the streaming service's dramatized retelling of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The beloved sitcom previously starred Oscar nominee Will Smith as a West Philadelphia teen named Will Smith, who is sent to live with his upper-middle-class relatives in Los Angeles' ultra-wealthy Bel-Air neighborhood.
CELEBRITIES
fox5atlanta.com

Actor Jordan L. Jones talks reimaging 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'

'Bel-Air' is the highly anticipated dramatic retelling of the 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' that reimagines the show for a brand new audience. Actor Jordan L. Jones plays Jazz in the new series, and he joins Good Day to talk about what viewers may expect from the show.
TV & VIDEOS
theprp.com

Upon A Burning Body Release Cover Of ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Theme

Following their cover last month of the theme to the original animated TV series adaptation of the ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles‘ franchise, Texan metalcore outfit Upon A Burning Body are back with their take on another famous television theme. This time around you can check out their metal version of the theme to the 90s hit TV series ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air‘.
ENTERTAINMENT
tvinsider.com

TV & VIDEOS

