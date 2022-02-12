ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watford 0-2 Brighton: Hodgson says team didn't play as well as he was expecting

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoy Hodgson says he went into Watford's game against Brighton hoping for the...

www.bbc.co.uk

vavel.com

Watford 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion: Seagulls punish placid Hornets

On what should and could have been a happy homecoming for Watford's new managerial team, Ray Lewington and Roy Hodgson, Watford were punished for a lack of confidence and defensive ineptitudes by Brighton & Hove Albion at Vicarage Road. Story of the game. After defeat away to West Ham United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Watford vs Brighton Player Ratings as the Seagulls win 0 – 2￼

Watford vs Brighton: Watford squared off against Brighton at the Vicarage Road in Matchday 6 of the ongoing edition of the Premier League. Goals from Neal Maupay and Webster sealed the three points for Brighton. Graham Potter’s men are now touching distance from a European place. Watford on the other hand showed no signs of a fight. They are yet to score a goal under Roy Hodson.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Roy Hodgson
The Independent

Roy Hodgson has ‘big expectations’ for Watford forward Ismaila Sarr

Roy Hodgson revealed he has “big expectations” for Ismaila Sarr going forward after Watford suffered a 2-0 Premier League home defeat to Brighton.Neal Maupay and Adam Webster were on target in a game of few chances, which leaves the Hornets with just one point from three matches since Hodgson took the reins.Sarr was introduced at half-time – ahead of an improved second-half performance from the home side – and the Senegal international looked promising on his first appearance for Watford since November.“First thing with Sarr is, he only came back on Friday lunchtime from a long trip and was feeling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

We weren’t good enough, admits Roy Hodgson after Watford loss

Roy Hodgson admitted Watford were not good enough to win after they fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Brighton. Neal Maupay and Adam Webster were on target for the Seagulls, who extended their Premier League unbeaten run which stretches back to December 15. Watford have now yet to score...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Gerrard: Newcastle didn't have to play well to beat us

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard was angry with his players after their 1-0 defeat at Newcastle. The visitors had just one shot on target despite trailing for an hour and, save for a slight improvement early in the second half when Ollie Watkins had a goal ruled out for offside, they never looked like taking anything from the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE

