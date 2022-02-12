Listen To The Last Artful, Dodgr’s New Single, ‘Hullabaloo’

It’s been roughly four years since Chris Childs (Hello Ocho, Faun and a Pan Flute) decided to move away from traditional composition. No longer did he want to focus on writing notes on a page with the intention of performing a piece live. Instead, he wanted to shift his attention to composing within a recording and production setting. To pursue this path, he used some savings to build a custom computer and started learning everything he could about engineering, production, synthesizers, MIDI—anything that would expand his purview as a composer and producer. But after a few years of experimenting, all Childs had to show for it was a hard drive full of incomplete ideas. Despite all his hard work and perseverance, he couldn’t settle on a direction. Nothing seemed to stick.

