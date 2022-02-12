ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

So what’s next for Shaun White?

By The Associated Press
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ry9R_0eCpRbLs00

Snowboarding icon Shaun White ’s next big contest is the Super Bowl. He was bound for the airport less than 24 hours after he took his final competitive halfpipe ride at the Olympics.

He’s headed from Beijing to Los Angeles to watch his first Super Bowl in person.

White said his girlfriend, actress Nina Dobrev, has been suggesting he make a list of things he wants to do in retirement “so I’m not sitting around twiddling my thumbs.”

“I’ve been to the house parties and stuff. Never been to the game, so I’m excited to check that off the list,” White said in a phone interview with The Associated Press, as he rode to Beijing on Saturday to catch a late-night flight.

After that, he’ll take some time to relax.

RGV True Crime: Man shot outside home, murder remains unsolved

The build-up to his last contest, then the tear-stained aftermath of his fourth-place finish, have been an emotional roller coaster for the three-time champion.

“I woke up this morning and I just felt this peacefulness,” White said. “It was amazing to know I have so much ahead of me.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Police search for credit card fraud suspect

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding the location of a credit card fraud suspect. A woman is wanted for credit card fraud after she was seen on surveillance footage using a stolen credit card at multiple stores in Brownsville, according to a press release. The […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
brides.com

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev's Relationship Timeline

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are living proof that sometimes the most unexpected duos make the best couples. The Olympic snowboarder and the Vampire Diaries alum fell head over heels for each in early 2020, and two years later, the pair is still going strong—and sparking engagement rumors. “You just make it work,” Shaun has said of their long-distance relationship. “I think that’s the goal of it all, and the key to it all is just making the time.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nina Dobrev
Person
Shaun White
olympics.com

Shaun White rates Shaun White’s hair styles over the years

Three-time Olympic snowboard half pipe champion Shaun White has been in the public eye for … quite some time. Through those many years, the popular American’s luscious locks have been ever changing. We wanted to take a look down memory lane, so we asked none other than White...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Chloe Kim’s Net Worth Includes Her Huge Endorsement Deals—Here’s How Much She Makes

Breaking records isn’t only for the slopes! Chloe Kim’s net worth proves that being a professional snowboarder can earn an athlete some serious dough—especially if they’re as talented as her. Kim was born to South Korean parents on April 23, 2000, in Long Beach, California. She grew up in Torrance, California, where both of her parents worked. From a young age, Kim began showing signs of athleticism, so her father introduced her to snowboarding by the time she was four. The majority of her early training took place at the southern California resort of Mountain High. Her outstanding abilities quickly drew...
CELEBRITIES
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, the huge muscle transformation

According to Daily Express, Tiger Woods looks to have gone through a huge muscle transformation as he continues his recovery from injuries sustained in a car accident in Los Angeles last year. Tiger Woods, situation. Ahead of the 2022 Genesis Invitational next week, Pop Stroke - a golf course designed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir’s Head-Turning Outfits Through the Years

Former figure skating Olympians-turned-commentators, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, have become known for their wild outfits over the years. The dynamic duo first appeared on NBC together at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games and have formed a strong bond ever since — even creating their own joint Instagram account. In regards to their sartorial choices as commentators, the legendary Olympic athletes and best friends have been compared to characters in “The Hunger Games.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA & JOHNNY (@taraandjohnny) For the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Lipinski and Weir told the “Today” show that they...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Beijing#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Was Best Dressed At The 2022 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is not a fashion competition, but if it was, then Beyoncé certainly would've taken home the award for best dressed. The mother of three was filmed by fans in the stands at tonight's game, and not long after, she uploaded a series of super hot new photos to her own Instagram feed.
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
ValleyCentral

Bond reduction denied for California man accused of Mission murder

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of committing capital murder in 2017 will not receive a further bond reduction for his charges. On Wednesday, Benjamin Chavez Sanchez, a 25-year-old man from California, appeared in court and attempted to lower the $551 thousand bond total he faces relating to a 2017 murder in Mission. […]
MISSION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ValleyCentral

Man wanted for attempting to grab woman arrested

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The man wanted in an assault investigation was arraigned on Wednesday. Eduardo Ramon, 28, is charged with indecent assault, a class “A” misdemeanor, according to a release from McAllen Police Department. On Tuesday, McAllen police asked for the public’s assistance in identifying a “person of interest” in an assault investigation. A […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Former police officer arrested on assault charges in Donna

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna police arrested a man wanted for multiple charges related to family violence and threatening law enforcement. On Wednesday, the Donna Police Department announced they arrested Ramon Regalado Jr., 29, and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and terroristic threat – family violence. His bond has not […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco mother charged for baby’s 2019 death

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have charged a woman nearly three years after her four-month-old baby died at their Weslaco home. On April 2, 2019, police responded to a local hospital in reference to a deceased infant. The mother of the child, Bianca Sanchez, 28, told police she left a space heater on overnight […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman crashes into adult daycare

LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after crashing her car into an adult daycare in La Feria. Maribel Ybarra, 41, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, according a release from La Feria police. Police said that at 3:48 a.m. on Wednesday, Ybarra crashed into Soluna Adult Daycare, located at FM 2556 and […]
LA FERIA, TX
SheKnows

The Best Celebrity Appearances at Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams made it all the way to the Super Bowl this year, which means that the biggest football night of the year was hitting very close to home for some of our favorite stars — many of whom turned out for the big game at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. From couples like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez and Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoying a date night to A-listers like Matt Damon, Jay-Z, and Dwayne Johnson, there’s a ton of star power filling the air for this year’s game, and we haven’t even gotten to the long list of performers who killed it at this year’s half-time show.
NFL
ValleyCentral

Man facing DWI charge after rollover crash

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — 31-year-old Anthony Cura has been charged with multiple charges, including DWI, after a rollover crash near a gas station in Edinburg. Around 9 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a one-vehicle rollover at a convenience store on the northeast side of the intersection of Jackson and University Drive, according to a […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Elsa man out on bond for murder arrested in Alabama

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for multiple crimes while out on bond for a 2018 murder charge was arrested in Alabama on Monday. Jose Angel Becerra, 20, was arrested on Monday by multiple agencies in DeKalb County, Alabama. Becerra attempted to flee from police on foot while they attempted to detain him […]
ELSA, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy