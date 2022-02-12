ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Super Bowl QB Joe Burrow Wins Comeback Player of the Year; Is Commanders' Chase Young Next?

By Jeremy Brener
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 2 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the coolest guy in the NFL.

After tearing his ACL in his rookie season, he came back in his second year to lead his team to its first Super Bowl in 33 years and earned Comeback Player of the Year honors in the process.

Someone Burrow will always be connected with is Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young, who was selected with the pick directly after him in the 2020 NFL Draft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41yAku_0eCpPJaU00
© Geoff Burke 2020 Nov 22

Burrow and Young were the top prospects on each side of the ball in their draft class, and both have dealt with triumphs and setbacks already in their short careers.

After their rookie seasons, Young was the one succeeding, earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors with 7.5 sacks and leading the Washington Football Team to its first division title in five years. Burrow struggled, winning just two of his 10 starts and sitting out the final six games with that torn ACL.

Commanders Trade for QB Would Change Next Super Bowl Odds

The Rams get to celebrate. Every other team gets to dream (and, their fans hope, gets to work.)So how about the odds on Super Bowl LVII?

13 minutes ago

13 minutes ago

Rams Over Bengals in Super Bowl: It’s About the QB, Commanders

Washington in the Super Bowl? It's complicated, and yet oh-so-simple. It's The Quarterback, Stupid.

13 hours ago

13 hours ago

Washington Ex Adrian Peterson Arrested for Domestic Violence - on Airplane: NFL Tracker

Follow along with WashingtonSI this offseason for up to date info on the NFL coaching hiring and firings

17 hours ago

17 hours ago

This year, the tables turned with Burrow leading his team to new heights and Young on the sidelines.

But if history repeats itself, could Young end up becoming the next Comeback Player of the Year?

Like Burrow, Young is set to return coming off a disappointing season that ended with a torn ACL and has the potential to lead his team to new heights in 2022.

With Young, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne all returning to the defensive line fully healthy next season, the Commanders have the opportunity to return to their 2020 form where they finished with the second-best defense in the NFL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJtYS_0eCpPJaU00

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly says Super Bowl 2022 berth ‘doesn’t feel real’

Kelly Stafford is still processing that husband Matthew Stafford, the quarterback of the Rams, will be playing in his first-ever Super Bowl on Sunday. “I’m so excited we’re here, it doesn’t feel real, it really doesn’t,” Kelly said on Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford.”
NFL
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow’s Reaction To Super Bowl Loss Goes Viral

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions! After a thrilling 23-20 victory, the Rams avenged their Super Bowl loss from four years ago and found a way to take down the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, when one team wins another team has to lose. Joe Burrow and company looked like...
NFL
Hello Magazine

LA Rams' QB Matthew Stafford's wife admits to Super Bowl 'struggle' ahead of big day

Kelly Stafford, the wife of LA Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford, has shared her frustrations as she struggles to write a letter to her husband ahead of the 56th Super Bowl. Matthew helped his team, the LA Rams make it to the final of the 2021 NFL season and they will go up against the Cincinnati Bengals on 13 February at LA's So-Fi Stadium. But Kelly has now revealed that she is trying to write Matthew a letter that will "match this moment" but has come up blank.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Van Jefferson celebrates birth of second child after wife Samaria left Super Bowl in labour

Van Jefferson has celebrated the birth of his second child with a cute photo after his wife Samaria Jefferson went into labour midway through the Super Bowl.The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver posted an adorable Instagram story late on Sunday night showing him cradling their newborn son with a huge smile on his face, along with the caption “x2!!!!!”The player’s wife had been rushed to hospital midway through the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium after going into labour while watching her husband on the field.Ms Jefferson was seen leaving the stadium on a stretcher.The couple already...
NFL
FanSided

3 people most to blame for Bengals losing Super Bowl 56 to Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals will need to reevaluate what happened in the final minutes of their Super Bowl 56 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The clock struck midnight on this year’s cinderella, as the Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the final minutes of Super Bowl 56, 23-20.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Super Bowl Qb Joe Burrow#Acl#Washington Commanders#Bengals
firstsportz.com

“He’s a punk” Fans are not happy with Aaron Donald as a brawl breaks out in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald and his Los Angeles Rams defense are learning what it’s like to have to stop the magic of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. While they had a solid first half, they came out in the second and immediately gave up a big score to lose the lead they had. While there was some controversy to it, no flag was called for offensive pass interference and the Bengals score stood.
NFL
The Key West Citizen

Yes, Joe Burrow has always been cool. Just ask his grandpa, a farmer in Johnson County

Wayne Parde, a farmer in Johnson County in Southeast Nebraska, is the grandfather of perhaps the most popular person on the planet right now.Part of what makes Joe Burrow so, well, cool is his smooth, effortless manner. He's casual. He doesn't force quirky answers in interviews or dance in the locker room in hopes of going viral. He just does. And it's always been that way."He is just as cool at home as he is in his interviews. He's Joe Cool," Parde said.Parde is a central figure in Burrow's support system that has local roots. Burrow's brothers, Jamie (1997-2001) and...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Olivia Holzmacher wears special Bengals boots to cheer on boyfriend Joe Burrow at Super Bowl

Olivia Holzmacher, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, has shared her support for her partner ahead of Super Bowl LVI with her outfit.On Sunday, ahead of the face-off between the Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, Holzmacher, 25, shared a series of Instagram Stories in which she could be seen sitting in the stands at SoFi Stadium in California to cheer on Burrow.In one photo, Holzmacher showed off the specially colour-coordinated outfit that she chose for the big game, which included bright orange Bengals-coloured knee-high boots.Holzmacher wore the bright heeled boots in addition to a black turtleneck and black leggings,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr’s Super Bowl dilemma

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The players have been preparing for the game for the past two weeks, but Odell Beckham Jr has another thing on his mind. The wide receiver is going to be a father any day...
NFL
The Spun

Bengals Fans Furious With Apparent Missed Penalty Tonight

It wouldn’t be a Super Bowl without a controversial no-call. During the first quarter of action, the officials may have missed a holding call on Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey was clearly tugging at Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins’ jersey, but the referees didn’t throw a flag....
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, DC
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Football Team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy