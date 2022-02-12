ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

'The Guy'? Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Opens Up on QB Taylor Heinicke

By David Harrison
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 2 days ago

The Washington Commanders may have a new name, logo, and uniform, but there's a very familiar question at the top of everyone's minds.

Who will quarterback the team?

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner said 2021 starter, post-injury to Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke was going to be involved one way or another at the end of this latest season.

But the question is whether or not Heinicke can truly compete to remain the starting quarterback in 2022.

The answer, according to head coach Ron Rivera, lies in the answers to some other questions.

"The key is, as we go through this process, does he ascend?'' Rivera said on The Jim Rome Show when asked about Heinicke's ability to lead the team. "Does he take the next step? Right now, he played solid football for us, he got us into position where we had a chance to break through ... He's a guy we did win some football games with."

If you felt a 'but' coming, it's because there was one.

Is Jimmy Garoppolo Worth Trading Washington's First-Round Pick?

According to several executives, the asking price for Jimmy Garoppolo could be giving up the No. 11 pick

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

How Can Commanders Duplicate Rams Super Bowl Blueprint?

For the first time in a couple seasons, something worth copying, from a Super Bowl Champion

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Draft, Trade or Keep: What Do Commanders Fans Want at QB?

The Commanders have a couple options under center for next season, but which direction will they go in?

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

While Rome and Rivera shared the sentiment most of us do, that Heinicke is a guy worth cheering for, the head coach also plainly admitted the truth of the organization.

"He's worked hard," Rivera said. "He does grind. We know that, we love that about him, his teammates love him, but we've gotta find 'the' guy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zszGo_0eCpP5JZ00
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vmNkM_0eCpP5JZ00

There are many potential outcomes to the Commanders' quarterback search in the 2022 offseason.

Trades, free agents, NFL Draft prospects, they're all on the table for Rivera's team.

But so is Heinicke. And regardless of who Washington adds to the roster, the quarterback with one year of starting experience to lean on now, will be in the mix.

Whether he rises to the challenge, is something we'll have to wait and see about, and his head coach is looking forward to learning the results.

Comments / 9

Related
NBC Sports

Ron Rivera: Brian Flores “is courageous”

Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores has taken the bold step of filing a racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and three of its teams, the Dolphins, Broncos, and Giants. The head coach of the Washington Commanders appreciates what Flores has done. “First of all, I think what Brian is doing...
NFL
NBC Washington

Taylor Heinicke ‘Preparing for Another Quarterback Battle' in 2022

Heinicke 'preparing for another quarterback battle' in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has made it no secret that Washington is looking to improve at quarterback this offseason, whether that means through free agency, via trade, or in the 2022 NFL Draft. All options...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WTOP

Jay Glazer: Washington would be ‘crazy’ to move on from Ron Rivera, even if another bad year

Glazer: Washington would be 'crazy' to move on from Rivera originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. When Ron Rivera was hired as the Washington Commanders head coach in January of 2020, two years and two team names ago, he was tasked with more than turning a losing franchise around. Changing the culture, both on the field and off of it, is something Rivera has preached since he took the job.
NFL
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Jim Rome
firstsportz.com

“He’s a punk” Fans are not happy with Aaron Donald as a brawl breaks out in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald and his Los Angeles Rams defense are learning what it’s like to have to stop the magic of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. While they had a solid first half, they came out in the second and immediately gave up a big score to lose the lead they had. While there was some controversy to it, no flag was called for offensive pass interference and the Bengals score stood.
NFL
The Spun

3 Trade Destinations For Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray

The social media “drama” between Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals reportedly has some actual substance behind it. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, there’s actual drama between the franchise quarterback and his team. “The odd vibe between the Cardinals and Kyler Murray...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#American Football#The Washington Commanders#The Jim Rome Show
The Spun

Joe Burrow Names The Best QB In NFL Right Now

In just Year 2 of his NFL career, Joe Burrow has taken the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl. There’s no question that he has what it takes to be a truly special quarterback. However, Burrow understands that more work needs to be done in order for him to...
NFL
97.3 ESPN

Eagles Trade Two of Their Three First-Round Picks

The Los Angles Rams have won the Super Bowl, meaning the 2021 season is officially in the books. Now its time to put full focus on the offseason with free agency and the NFL Draft taking center stage. We all know by now that the Eagles have three first-round picks...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

JJ Watt posts great video response to Kyler Murray drama

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray recently stirred up the seas with some questionable social media behavior. The first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft scrubbed his Twitter and Instagram platforms, unfollowing the Cardinals on both accounts in the process. His Instagram was left with just two photos: one from the 2022 Pro Bowl, and the second from three years ago when he won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma.
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Names 1 Place He Won’t Coach: Football Fans React

Earlier this week in an interview with Dan Le Batard, former NFL star Deion Sanders revealed the one place he doesn’t want to coach. Fellow host Stugotz asked Sanders if he’d want to, or has been asked, about coaching in the NFL. The current Jackson State head coach made it clear he has no desire to coach professional athletes.
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, DC
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Football Team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy