ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Former Ohio State Head Coach Urban Meyer’s Chophouse Sold, Will Rebrand

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VDltf_0eCpOrlX00

As first reported by The Columbus Dispatch, the steakhouse bearing the name of former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has been sold to a private investment group and will rebrand in the coming weeks.

Urban Chophouse, a joint venture between Meyer and restauranteur Chris Corso, opened last May in the Short North district of Columbus. It was their second venture together, as they previously opened Urban Meyer’s Pint House in Dublin.

“One Hospitality has sold Urban Chophouse in the Short North to a private investment group with local roots here in Columbus,” the restaurant’s website reads. “One Hospitality, in partnership with the investment group, will continue to make sure Chophouse remains the premiere dining and entertainment spot in Greater Columbus offering the highest level of standards.

“One Hospitality is committed to consistently working to improve our neighborhood and city and has absolute confidence that the new management along with our current incredible team will take Chophouse to an even higher level.”

According to Awful Announcing’s Ben Koo, the new investment group includes Shawn Shahnazi, who previously owned the Monarch Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge in the Short North before it closed in 2020. It’s unclear at this time if the sale of the steakhouse – which will operate under the name Chophouse 614 – will affect the pint house, however.

Meyer, who coached the Buckeyes from 2012-18 and led the program to a win in the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship, made headlines this past fall when a viral video showed him acting inappropriately with a woman who is not his wife at Urban’s Chophouse.

He was also involved in a number of other off-field incidents during his lone season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, including that he allegedly kicked former Jacksonville kicker Josh Lambo during a preseason practice and that he belittled his assistant coaches and players.

Meyer was ultimately fired in December as the Jaguars limped to a 2-11 record with him at the helm.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Falls To No. 18 In Latest Associated Press Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

After splitting its last two games, Ohio State fell two spots to No. 18 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon. The Buckeyes went cold late in a 66-64 loss at Rutgers on Wednesday night, missing their last seven shots from the field, but followed that up with a 68-57 win at Michigan on Saturday, which was even more impressive given the Wolverines had just knocked off No. 3 Purdue a few days prior.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Dublin, OH
Sports
State
Ohio State
Dublin, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
City
Dublin, OH
BuckeyesNow

E.J. Liddell Lifts Buckeyes Past Archrival Michigan

Ohio State star forward EJ. Liddell dropped 28 points on Saturday evening in Ann Arbor as the Buckeyes held off a late push from their archrivals. Michigan hoped it would carry over momentum from a massive win over No. 3 Purdue on Thursday, but Chris Holtmann's team suffocated the Wolverines in the second half and closed out a 68-57 win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
558K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy