A Fortnite Uncharted crossover event will reportedly kick off later this month, potentially to celebrate the debut of the long-awaited Uncharted movie. That's according to the aptly named data miner and leaker Egyptian_Leaker, who shared the alleged description of an unreleased weekly challenge involving an "Uncharted Treasure Map." Another leaker, Hypex, shared what appears to be an image of the map in question, and as they point out, it's seemingly tied to a new challenge which will go live on Thursday, February 17, just a day before the release of the Uncharted film.

