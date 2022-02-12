ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton 3-0 Leeds: Defeat was a fair result - Bielsa

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeeds manager Marcelo Bielsa says his side "struggled to defend" against Everton...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Leeds boss Bielsa wrong to hook Raphinha - Murphy

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy says Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa was wrong to hook Raphinha at halftime of their defeat at Everton. Following a disastrous first half where the Whites were blown away by their opponents, Raphinha was one of two players hauled off at half time. The Brazilian was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Dominant 3-0 Win Over Leeds United

Donny van de Beek came off the bench an hour into Everton’s shambolic second half performance against Newcastle United on Tuesday night and in front of a raucous St. James’ Park crowd, the Dutchman had cut an unusually composed figure, in a game full of unforced errors and misplaced passes from his teammates. Handed his full debut for the Blues on Saturday, in a must-win game, the midfielder showed what a classy operator he is and what an opportunity it is to have him in Royal Blue for the second half of the season. Watching his clever movement, neat touches and reading of the game, it is quite a head-shaker how the player has been deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
BBC

Follow Everton v Leeds live

We're bringing you live text and radio commentary of Everton v Leeds United, plus two other Premier League games from 15:00 GMT. Match report and reaction will be on this page later.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Everton rout Leeds United 3-0 to claim vital win

LIVERPOOL, England, Feb 12 (Reuters) - A blistering first-half performance from Everton helped clinch a precious 3-0 victory over Leeds United at Goodison Park on Saturday to give manager Frank Lampard his first Premier League win since taking charge at the end of last month. Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Everton 3 Leeds United 0: Ruthless Toffees crush Leeds

Relief. That’s the overriding emotion as Everton put Tuesday’s misereable defeat at Newcastle behind them with a ruthless display at Goodison Park. Everton really needed this result and the performance to go with it. It was a built on an excellent first forty-five minutes as the Blues bludeoned Leeds into submission.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Bbc Sport#Bbc Iplayer
Tribal Football

Everton goalscorer Gordon: Victory over Leeds massive

Everton goalscorer Anthony Gordon was delighted after their 3-0 defeat of Leeds. Gordon says a unified effort between the team and fans laid the foundation for Everton's exceptional 3-0 victory over Leeds United at a buoyant Goodison Park on Saturday. “It was a massive win for us," he said. “It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Porterville Recorder

Everton beats Leeds 3-0, moves away from EPL relegation zone

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton claimed just its second win since September in the English Premier League by beating Leeds 3-0 to move five points clear of the relegation zone on Saturday. Goals from Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane and Anthony Gordon steered Everton to victory in its first home...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Everton v Leeds: Confirmed team news

Donny van de Beek makes his first Everton start, and only his fifth Premier League start in total. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back from his latest injury and Alex Iwobi makes his first league appearance since December. Jonjoe Kenny comes in as they make a total of four changes from the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton 3-0 Leeds United: Whites performance in focus

The match result at Goodison Park was disappointing, to say the least. After a solid performance at Villa Park, the Whites followed it up with another poor performance by any team’s standards. For the second straight contest, Bielsa played the same starting lineup. The addition to the bench was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Everton 3 Leeds 0: Five ways Toffees lifted the Goodison gloom

Goodison Park was a cauldron of noise as Everton beat Leeds United 3-0 on Saturday afternoon. It was a crucial victory and one that was won on and off the pitch. A number of Everton fan groups had called for the fans to get in as early as possible, bring flags and banners and create an atmosphere that would not only lift a fragile Everton side, but also intimidate a Leeds side missing key players.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy