Interior Design: 33 Restaurants in Mexico That Stimulate the User's Experience. Written by Mónica Arellano | Translated by Amelia Pérez Bravo. Over the years, interior design has evolved according to the needs that arise, but above all to the experiences that it seeks to provoke in the user. In the last two years, we have witnessed a radical change and a special interest in this subject because the pandemic forced us to pay specific attention to the configuration of the places we inhabit. This brought about much more holistic designs that cater to the wellbeing of the user, combining colours, sensory experiences, technology and natural elements that promote health.

RESTAURANTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO