ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Former Sandinista hero dies as political prisoner in Nicaragua

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 2 days ago

MANAGUA (Reuters) – Retired Nicaraguan general Hugo Torres, a former revolutionary comrade of President Daniel Ortega later considered a political prisoner by the opposition, died on Saturday in a Managua prison aged 73, a source at his...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. declassifies blacklisting of former Honduras leader Hernandez

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The United States placed then-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez on a blacklist last year, denying him entry for corrupt or anti-democratic actions, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, as the listing was declassified. Blinken cited in a statement "credible" reports that Hernandez "has...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Honduran president grants amnesty to husband's allies

Honduras' new president, leftist Xiomara Castro, who came to power promising to fight corruption, granted amnesty Saturday to many officials who served in her husband's government more than a decade ago. The unconditional amnesty is for officials who served in her husband's government and those who were imprisoned for demonstrating against the re-election of President Juan Orlando Hernandez in 2017.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Ortega
Washington Post

Nicaragua sentences student leader, ex-Sandinista commander

MEXICO CITY — Nicaragua sentenced a student protest leader and a former Sandinista rebel commander to prison Thursday on charges of “conspiracy to undermine national integrity,” the latest in a string of prison sentences following brief trials this month. Student leader Lesther Alemán, 24, who famously stood...
ADVOCACY
104.1 WIKY

‘It’s not personal’: Mexican president names critical journalist’s salary

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday revealed what he said was the salary of a prominent journalist, arguing the public had a right to know about the financial interests of his administration’s critics. Lopez Obrador set out the earnings of Carlos Loret...
JOBS
WDBO

Hugo Torres, Nicaragua ex-rebel leader Ortega jailed, dies

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — A former Sandinista guerrilla leader who once led a raid that helped free then rebel and now President Daniel Ortega from prison has died, his family announced Saturday, eight months after Ortega’s government arrested him and dozens of other Nicaraguan opposition leaders.
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Prisoner#Prison#Political Party#Managua#Reuters#Nicaraguan#Sandinistas
The Independent

Press group calls on Mexican president to stop attacks

The Inter American Press Association called on Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador Monday to halt a days-long series of verbal attacks on a Mexican journalist. The press freedom group said Monday the president’s attacks on TV, radio and print columnist Carlos Loret de Mola are harmful amid an unprecedented upswing in killings of journalists in Mexico. Five reporters or photographers have been murdered in the space of a month.López Obrador started Friday, publishing a chart showing how much Loret allegedly earns. The president showed the chart again on Monday at his daily news briefing, and called Loret de...
U.S. POLITICS
raleighnews.net

Two Mexican journalists exposing corruption, drug violence murdered

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: In a blow to the country's press corp, two Mexican journalists who had reported their country's slide into drug and corruption-fuelled violence have been murdered within one week of each other. On January 17, Margarito Martnez Esquivel, a crime reporter and photographer who often collaborated with members...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Experts exhume some El Salvador massacre victims

Forensic experts on Monday started exhuming the remains of at least 16 victims, mainly children, of a massacre committed by soldiers in El Salvador 41 years ago. Lawyer David Morales of the Cristosal victims's organization said most of the 16 victims known to have been buried here were children.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
sandiegouniontribune.com

Another Mexican journalist is killed, and Lopez Obrador attacks the media

MEXICO CITY - One day after the fifth journalist was killed in Mexico in six weeks, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador launched into another diatribe against the press. This time, at his regular morning news conference on Friday, López Obrador projected a slide purporting to show the income of one of the country’s most prominent journalists.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Venezuela upholds long jail sentences for US oil executives

MIAMI (AP) — A court in Venezuela has upheld long prison sentences for six American oil executives detained in the South American country on corruption charges for more than four years. Venezuela’s supreme court announced the ruling late Friday, disappointing family members who had hoped the surprise decision last...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

U.S. Avocado Blow Caps Tough Week For Mexican President

A U.S. decision to suspend avocado shipments from a violent Mexican state sealed a challenging week for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, whose approval rating suffered an unusual dip in a tracking poll published on Sunday. Lopez Obrador, whose still robust popularity has been more resilient than most global leaders,...
U.S. POLITICS
City Journal

Prison-Gang Politics

When new inmates arrive in California state prisons, they pass through the gauntlet of other men and must make a quick decision: With whom do they stand? They have four options: the whites, the blacks, the Latinos, and the others. For most of the “fish,” or fresh convicts, it’s not much of a choice—they are chosen. The prisons are divided into strictly separated racial gangs, which have their own leadership structure, lunch tables, yard space, and black markets. The new inmates typically fall in with their racial brothers: whites with whites, blacks with blacks, Latinos with Latinos. The only exceptions are those who join the others: a collection of smaller ethnic groups, sexual minorities, and whites who refuse to join with the Aryan Brotherhood.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Post

U.S. seeks extradition of former Honduras president Juan Orlando Hernández on drug charges, senior Honduran officials say

MEXICO CITY — The United States has formally requested the extradition of former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández on drug trafficking charges, according to senior Honduran officials, launching what could be one of the highest-profile criminal cases against a former head of state in years. Hernández, once considered...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy