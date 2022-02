Antoine Dupont try in first minute against Ireland. The rugby was scintillating from the off. It took no time at all, as we witness reigning men’s World Player of the Year and France captain Antoine Dupont spring over for a try against Ireland within a minute of kick-off in Paris. And a mere six minutes later we saw a flying reply from Mack Hansen, who created his own moment of magic to settle Irish nerves.

