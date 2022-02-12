ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viewing guide for Super Bowl 56

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OEc9A_0eCpIAK400

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are set for Super Bowl 56. The NFL Championship Game will be broadcast on NBC and its platforms from SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13.

Al Michaels will be on the call with Cris Collinsworth doing the analysis. Michele Tafoya and Kathryn Tappen will provide sideline reporting.

This could be be Michaels’ last game for NBC as he is rumored to be in the running for gigs with Amazon and ESPN/ABC.

Tafoya also is calling it a sideline career after Super Bowl 56

Pregame schedule

During the two weeks leading up to the game, NBC Sports conducted interviews with Super Bowl LVI players and coaches, including:

  • Chris Simms with Rams head coach Sean McVay
  • Rodney Harrison with Rams DT and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald
  • Maria Taylor with Rams QB Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly
  • Tony Dungy with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor
  • Drew Brees with Bengals QB Joe Burrow
  • Jac Collinsworth with Bengals DE Sam Hubbard

Hotel and arrival reports

Michael Holley and Michael Smith will provide updates from the Bengals and Rams team hotels. Tafoya (Rams) and Tappen (Bengals) will report on the teams’ arrivals at the stadium.

Features

  • Untold History of the Super Bowl: Untold stories from Super Bowl history, including Bill Parcells in Super Bowl XXV, Joe Gibbs in Super Bowl XXII, and Terry Bradshaw in Super Bowl XII
  • Snoop Youth Football: Snoop is giving back to the community with his long-running youth football league that aims to teach young kids football, but most importantly, teach them life lessons
  • 1939 UCLA Football Team: An essay on the historical importance of the 1939 UCLA football team, which included Jackie Robinson, Kenny Washington, and Woody Strode. These teammates would go on to become three of the most significant trailblazers in sports history.
  • Tom Coughlin: Two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Tom Coughlin and his wife, Judy, have used their Jay Fund foundation for many years to assist children with cancer. Coughlin stresses the importance of caretakers everywhere as he cares for Judy, who was diagnosed with an incurable brain disorder in 2020
  • Cabo Recruitment: The story of the coincidental vacation in Cabo, Mexico, which led to a Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford meeting, and set the stage for the trade that brought Stafford to Los Angeles
  • Bengals Faces: Highlighting everyday Bengals fans and what a Super Bowl title would mean to them
  • Super Bowl Doctors: Three doctors who attended last year’s Super Bowl in Miami – as healthcare workers around the country were invited to and honored at the game – helped to save the life of a distressed passenger on their flight back home to Los Angeles

Entertainment

  • Dwayne Johnson narrates the open for the 5 p.m. ET hour of the Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show, setting the stage for the historic “Super Gold Sunday.”
  • NBC News’ Lester Holt has an interview President Joe Biden airing on Sunday during the 3 p.m. ET hour.
  • Musical Performances: NBC Sports’ Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show will feature musical performances from The Chainsmokers from the NFL Tailgate Party outside of SoFi Stadium.
  • Halftime:

How to watch Super Bowl 56

  • When: Sunday, February 13, 2022
  • Road to the Super Bowl: Noon
  • Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show: 1 p.m.
  • Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live stream: Watch live on Peacock, NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com

Tirico will host the Lombardi presentation. Taylor will present the halftime performance and host post-game coverage.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The five teams who can follow the Rams' win-now, pay later path to the Super Bowl

The Rams assembled a super team to win the 2021 NFL championship. All they had to do to build it was trade away seven years worth of first round draft picks. Los Angeles general manager Les Snead emerged as the patron saint of the win-now philosophy after executing trades that brought players like Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey and Von Miller to the Rams. In the process, he set the borders for a precarious championship window. So far, it’s stayed open long enough for the Rams to win their first Super Bowl on the west coast. With much of that talent intact for 2022, there’s a good chance it could remain open next winter.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

