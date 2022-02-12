ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A short breakdown was occurred due to Twitter technical bug solutions

By Sidra Arshad
As we have reported previously that a lot of users all over the world were not able to refresh their feed on Twitter on Friday. A couple of the users were also unable to log in to their Twitter handle. Nevertheless, the microblogging platform rapidly fixes the problem. According to Twitter,...

