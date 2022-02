While there’s no numbers yet on just how much Dying Light 2 has sold so far, it might be safe to say that the game is a success this early on — at least on PC, as Dying Light 2 concurrent players have reached a staggering 274,000! Not only that, but the game’s different versions sold so well that six versions of Dying Light 2 managed to crack the Top 10 Steam best-sellers list last week!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO