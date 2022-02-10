ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

When Debbie Allen's only audience was 'birds and trees'

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The ever-versatile choreographer, producer, Debbie Allen, reflects on a 50-year...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Staff Pissed At Culture-Deaf Execs For Letting Michael Rapaport Kick Off Black History Month During Talk Show Host's Absence

The staff of The Wendy Williams Show is reportedly pissed at "out of touch" executives for allegedly letting the culture of the program fall by the wayside during Wendy Williams' absence. The most infuriating example? Allowing Michael Rapaport to kick off Black History Month. Article continues below advertisement. "They’re not...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: What Was Dennis Weaver’s Real Name?

Dennis Weaver of Gunsmoke and McCloud fame definitely was a throwback to another era of America. He was born and raised in middle America, living in Missouri, then Louisiana. He grew up during the Great Depression, so his parents moved the family for work, which was why Weaver also spent time in California and Oregon. Long before he ever became famous for playing Chester on Gunsmoke, folks called him Bill. That was his name, Bill Weaver. He served his country as a pilot in World War II. And when he left the Navy, he was a super athlete, first competing for a junior college in Missouri, then as an Oklahoma Sooner.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fredricka Whitfield
Person
Debbie Allen
urbanbellemag.com

LisaRaye is Upset She Learned Da Brat & Judy Dupart Are Expecting from Social Media

“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” star Da Brat has always been vocal about how close she is to her sister LisaRaye McCoy. In the past, she’s enjoyed telling stories about what it was like for them to grow up together. LisaRaye was one of Brat’s closest friends. And she always said that through it all, she never had to wonder if LisaRaye would be there to have her back. After Da Brat had to spend time in prison for aggravated assault, LisaRaye was the one who would always try her hardest to keep Da Brat on the right track. She never wanted Brat to go through dark times like that again. So LisaRaye was shocked that Da Brat would not include her in some of the happiest moments of her life as of late.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds
Connecticut Post

Is ‘Moonfall’ an Actual Movie, or a Prank That’s Being Played on Audiences?

In space, no one can hear you scream. In cavernous, half-empty IMAX theaters, however, you can definitely hear other people laughing at the unintentional comedy of a truly bad movie set in space, which is as close as we can get to saying that you may want to see Moonfall with an audience, should you feel compelled to see this at all. Covid has robbed filmgoers of so many different pleasures, including the opportunity to collectively gaze in wonder when a truly awful, incoherent mess presents itself for our pleasure, and in such oversized portions. Recommending that someone actually subject themselves to You already know the answer; you just need to share the pain.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Super Bowl LVI: Jhené Aiko Turns “America The Beautiful” Into A Lullaby, Mary Mary Takes Us Home With Black National Anthem

Click here to read the full article. Los Angeles songbird Jhené Aiko took the stage during Super Bowl LVI pregame show on Sunday (Feb. 13) with a beautifully warm rendition of “America The Beautiful.” In a dazzling, fitted floor-length brown gown, Aiko was joined on the SoFi Stadium field by a woman harpist as she transformed the patriotic number into a soothing, angelic lullaby. When first announcing her performance, she took to Instagram to not only explain how it wasn’t just a magical opportunity for herself but also has a personal meaning to her and her family.More from VIBE.comOdell Beckham Jr....
NFL
Literary Hub

How David Lee Roth Inspired Debbie Millman’s Life Motto

Debbie Millman is the guest. Her new book, Why Design Matters: Conversations with the World’s Most Creative People, is out now from Harper Design. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. From the episode:. Debbie Millman: One of the most profound things that anyone has ever...
CELEBRITIES
UCSD Guardian

Awkwafina is Not Sorry

On Feb. 5, Nora Lum, more famously known as Awkwafina, released four screenshots of her notes app on Twitter to address criticism surrounding her use of African-American Vernacular English (AAVE). Her written statement consisted of a total of 347 words and not one of them was “sorry.” Twitter user @theNiaLangley capsulized it best when she tweeted: “You see no apology because Nora is not sorry.”
CELEBRITIES
CNN

CNN

881K+
Followers
132K+
Post
703M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy