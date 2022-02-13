Love Notes

Wausau Pilot & Review

As commercialized as Valentine’s Day has become over the years, at it’s core, it’s really all about celebrating love. Whether you’re currently in love or not, there’s really nothing more universally human than love. Love inspires some of the best books, films, songs, and paintings. Love creates families. Love defies logic. Sometimes, love really, really stinks. But love is inevitable. Here, we celebrate love with your notes, the first in what we hope will be an annual tradition.

(Stay tuned – we’ll announce our grand prize winner here on Monday. Thanks to The Milk Merchant, Studio E, The Grand Theater, Hiawatha and The Local for your gracious support! Add a last-minute love note here.)

To Daniel, Yeats said it best:

When you are old and grey and full of sleep,

And nodding by the fire, take down this book,

And slowly read, and dream of the soft look

Your eyes had

once, and of their shadows deep;

How many loved your moments of glad grace,

And loved your beauty with love false or true,

But one man loved the pilgrim soul in you,

And loved the sorrows of your changing fac

e;

And bending down beside the glowing bars,

Murmur, a little sadly, how Love fled

And paced upon the mountains overhead

And hid his face amid a crowd of stars.

All my love, now and forever – Barbara

Lori,

It turns out I like you a whole lot more than I originally planned. I look forward to the day we can see each other more often. Be my Valentine?

Chris

Happy Valentine’s Day! You are the best wife and mother! Our family is my pride and joy and you have made that possible. Our children continue to reach new heights because of you. You are making my life a dream come true. You are, and always will be, my best friend forever, love! Looking forward to many more years together. All my love, always!

roses are red

violets are blue

don’t ever forget about self-love

because we all need that too

when you love yourself

and put in the work for you

someone else may fall in love with you too

it will come when you least expect it

but have faith that it will

the first step in finding love

is finding love for you

-KB

My love,

If I only had three words left to say, I would whisper I love you. If I only had three minutes left to live, I would spend them holding you. If I could only hold three memories, I would save each one for you.

If it were up to me, my love for you would have no limits.

I would utter I love you endlessly. I would live eternally with you. I would imprint every remembrance of you.

But for now, I will say

I love you. I love you. I love you.

To my dearest husband,

My bounty is as boundless as the sea

My love as deep;

The more I give to thee,

The more I have,

for both are infinite.

You are the air that I breathe, the light in the darkness, the surf that calms me. I would be utterly lost without you.

All my love, for all of time.

– Catherine

From the first day of 7th grade to now til forever, it was, is, and will always be you, Jeremy. I love you and love this life we have built together. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Who would have thought my accidental Tinder swipe would have led to this? Love you very much. Happy Valentine’s Day. P.S. Just knowing that your swipe was intentional still warms my heart.

Jer-Bear ;). You are the best boyfriend and daddy and we love you SO much! I look forward to making more memories and building our empire together as a family. Here’s to many more years together!! LOVE YOU!! C&M

Always and Forever, Babe. After all this time, I’d still choose you. Love you, JKK!

TK: Will you be my Valentine? (That was a rhetorical question. We are married. You have no choice.) Regardless, I’d still choose you! Love, LK

RPG,

Inseparable from the start. What a wonderful feeling to be loved. And then our world collapsed. I got sick. But you still loved me. My hair fell out. You said I looked badass. You were caring, attentive and always present. What a wonderful feeling to be loved. And now. With my chemo curls and body full of scars, you still love me. What a lucky girl I am to be loved by you. You are my happily ever after.

Forever yours,

BJG

For my much better half. Love everything about you. The most caring and nurturing person.

From cats ,dogs, nephews and grandchildren ‘ particularly the little one entrusted to our care,

You are the BEST!!!!

My dearest Larry,

Thank you for being my husband and the mender of my heart. We have gone through so much and we have overcome it all. We handled the scare that our daughter gave us and handle the strong will she has. We have made it through some teenage hormones and we will make it through the rest. I look forward to all that life has planned for us in the future. I love you to infinity.

Your wife,

Manda

Dear Burt,

Sometimes life takes us down a road we never expected. Through these times we learn more about ourselves, our love, and our commitment to one another. Over the last 36 years I learned how a relationship can be tested but in the end I was glad I could be there to care for you and love you when you needed me most. I hope our relationship taught others that a marriage is more than a feeling. It is hanging in there with each other even when the going gets tough. Our trust and love for God helped us through it all. Looking back, he had the plan for our life, we just had to take the time to realize we were never the ones in control. I’m so thankful for the time we spent with our kids and family as well as helping others. All my love, until we meet again in heaven.

Sharon

Sweets, a secret love affair is all we have for now. Some day it will be exposed, but for now all I can say is XOXO

To my babe, you have no idea how much you mean to me. Thank you for sticking by my side even when I drive you crazy. I appreciates you! And I love you <3

Dave, You make me smile, laugh, and act silly! You are my sunshine and I know you are a “keeper”! Forever partners! All my love, Sue

Sweet little sister, I admire you in so many ways. Covid nurse, mom of five, social justice advocate, fresh start example… all the things. The twins are gorgeous and so are you. Keep slaying life, I’m cheering you on and looking up to you even though I’m so much older. Lots of lasting love always, Jenn

“If ever there is tomorrow when we’re not together…there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we’re apart…I’ll always be with you.”

To my love and my life –

After all the years I still love you more than anyone can.

David, Life with you is simply pure bliss. —Love and kisses, Hot Mama

“Enjoy your day! “Was my message, on a small note paper with a drawn stick figure that was waving at me. My husband isn’t one for romantic gestures, this was huge 🙂

To my mother:

On this day and always, please know how much you are loved. If I could take your pain away, I would do it a thousand times. All my love,

Your daughter

DEAR WJ: We used to debate about nature versus nurture years ago. Then we had a couple of our own children and truly got to see the answer. I love you more each passing year…Happy Valentine’s Day. Love always, NG

Dear C: Though we have long now been apart, my love for you will never fade. I will always regret the mistakes I made and dream of a day when you are ready to try again. There will never be another you. With love, D

Gary,

What can I say, we been together 35 years and holding strong even with the ups and downs early on. We have 2 beautiful children and 4 grandkids, couldn’t ask for more. I met you in Germany and you took me to your hometown in Michigan., 17 years later we moved to Alaska for our first grandchild and stuck it out for 6 years. Our son who came with us on this journey met a beautiful girl and they got married after we left to go to Wisconsin to follow the grandkids. We now have been in here 3 years and I have went to all cold states and by far Wisconsin coldness is the worst. I’m ready from some warm weather that we both can enjoy! Love ya, let’s go soon! I’m ready! Love you with all my heart

My wildest dreams came true when I met you…much love XOXO

Linda, You’re the cream in my coffee and the light of my life. My Princess, my Angel, my love and delight! Be mine, stay mine, forever and always. I love you babe!

Dear Dan, you are my favorite person on Earth and I love you.. – bebs

To my love, Love brought us together, love keeps us together, and love we will share until the end.

Love, sweet bean

D: Without you, my life would mean nothing. You are my world. Always, S.

Oh if but a thousand tongues would profess my profound feelings of love and gratitude for 40 years of your friendship, loyalty and love-I’ll love you for eternity, LK

Roses are red (tho I’ve not gotten any 😉

Violets are blue (logger husband has picked em & brought home from the woods)

Many times ‘I love you’ You’ve said

And how hard you’ve worked for me and the crew!

Christopher.

You are the best part of this life, my favorite part. You made staying here worth it. In this life and the next I am forever yours.

Mom and Dad

you are sweet as sugar, and good as gold !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Do you think i am kissing up and being bold ???

From your loving son .

Despite the snow, despite the ice, just to see you, I’ll pay any price despite all the warmth in my place, I still long to see your cold face.

Dear Amy,

Waking up next to you

Is better than having the flu.

You are warm

Unlike a winter storm.

You smell nice

Much better than dead mice.

Jeff

Roses are red, violets are purple. Love took us so long, we should have been turtles. I will love you all the days of my life – and into the great beyond. XOXO

Brian,

You are my best friend, this year you became my husband. You have made my life worth living. I once lived in fear and abuse, you entered my life and showed me what real love was. You have dealt with my fear head on, you have never left my side…

Your my angel on Earth, your my everything.

Love you always, Terri

Dear Doug,

The day I first saw you my heart went a flutter. My brain said no way, but it did not matter.

The “love bug” had stung me and it bit hard. How could my heart deny the handsome man in my yard?

So now here we are 45 years later, still in love, life couldn’t be greater. You stole my heart, that is for sure. It proves that “love at first sight” really can endure!

Love, Joan

Stephen, you are my one and only true love. Year after year I love you more and more. You’re the sweetest most loyal person I’ve ever met and I’m grateful to have you as my best friend. I love you, forever and always.

My dearest daughter, you are one of the strongest women I know and I am proud to be your mom !

Winnie, you are the most beautiful girl in town. “I would rather look at you than all the portraits in the world.” I love you more every passing day, my Winona forever.

Xoxo, your mama

I love you for not only what you are, but what I am when I’m with you. I promise to love you in good times and in bad. When life seems easy and when it seems hard. When our love is simple and when it is an effort. I vow to help you love life. To speak when words are needed and to share the silence when they are not. I promise to help build a home filled with respect for all, love, kindness and compassion. I believe in you, the person you will grow to be and couple we will be together. I promise from this day forward you will not walk alone. May my heart be your shelter and my arms be your home. These things I gave to you on May 29, 2021 and I will give them to you all the days of our life. To my wife on our first Valentine’s Day as a married couple. I’d choose you now and always all over again.

John, you are my rock and my best friend. So thankful to be going through this life with you. Love you forever and ever! ~ Jill

Dear Ricky: We go together like copy and paste. Will you be my valentine?

I love you for all that you are, all that you have been, and all that you will be. I need you like a heart needs a beat. Life is better and brighter with you in it. Love, Jamie