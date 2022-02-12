ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Holgorsen verbally agrees to extension at Houston

By Matthew Washington
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston has verbally agreed to a multi-year contract extension with head coach Dana Holgorsen, sources told The Athletic's Sam Khan Jr. Holgorsen led the Cougars to a 12-2 record last season...

