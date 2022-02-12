ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Portland's Josh Hart will start in Saturday's game against Knicks

By Matt Lo
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart will start in Saturday's lineup against the New York...

www.numberfire.com

ClutchPoints

Knicks’ biggest mistake at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

The New York Knicks, once the talk of the town, are back to being the constant disappointment that their fans have come to expect. The energy around Madison Square Garden has been dead for a while now. The chance to rejuvenate it is now gone, too. It was obvious that...
NBA
Portland Tribune

Simons, Hart, Nurkic and Trail Blazers beat Giannis-less Bucks

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. MONDAY, FEB. 14 Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107 — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play for Milwaukee (sore ankle), but Portland still beat the NBA champion Bucks on their home floor, leading by as many as 21 points. All five starters — Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby — scored in double figures, led by the Blazers' new dynamic duo in the backcourt. Simons scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Hart added 27 points with five 3-pointers. Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Winslow added 10 rebounds, as both he and Hart continue to play well in starting roles after being acquired in trades. The Blazers (24-34) hit 18 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday had 23 points for Milwaukee (35-23), which shot only .427 (.317 3-pointers, 13 of 41). Khris Middleton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NBA
theknickswall

Buyout Candidates for the Knicks to Replace Kemba Walker

With several players becoming buyout candidates following the trade deadline, the Knicks ought to look into one to replace Kemba Walker. Well, the NBA trade deadline came and went, and the New York Knicks made the decision to stick with the team they have. Aside from the exchange for Cam Reddish more than a month ago, the Knicks front office decided that the best path forward was with the roster at hand. However, they did not dismiss the chance to upgrade when necessary.
NBA
numberfire.com

Ben McLemore coming off Blazers' bench Saturday with Josh Hart starting

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ben McLemore will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. McLemore has been starting as of late. However, following the acquisition of Josh Hart, that will change. Against the Knicks, it'll be Hart who gets the nod at off-guard. In a corresponding move, McLemore will be a primary scoring option for the second unit.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers face the New York Knicks. The Blazers are coming off of an fun win over the Los Angeles Lakers, while the Knicks recently picked up a tight victory over the Golden State Warriors. Josh Hart is expected to get the start. Saturday, February 12- 2:00 p.m....
NBA
Person
Josh Hart
#Portland Trail Blazers#The New York Knicks
ClutchPoints

Latest Damian Lillard trade buzz will not please Knicks fans

It was a quiet trade deadline for the New York Knicks. They stood pat after making a trade for Cam Reddish nearly a month beforehand. New York’s failure to tinker with their roster was a huge mistake, as they now have to hope for the same band of disappointing players to get them back in the playoff picture.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Knicks signing guard Ryan Arcidiacono for rest of the season

Guard Ryan Arcidiacono will sign a deal with the Knicks that will keep him in New York for the rest of the 2021-22 NBA season, writes Shams Charania of The Athletic. The 6-foot-3 point guard, who won a title with Villanova in 2016, previously signed a pair of 10-day deals with the Knicks earlier this year, as well as a hardship exception deal that was later voided, but he has yet to suit up for an actual game with New York.
NBA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Giddey’s triple-double lifts Thunder past Knicks

NEW YORK -- — Josh Giddey had a triple-double of 28 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half, beating the New York Knicks 127-123 in overtime on Monday night. New York’s Immanuel Quickley had a chance...
NBA
abc17news.com

Simons has 30, Blazers beat Knicks with huge rally in 4th

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons had 30 points and eight assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers erased a 23-point third-quarter deficit to beat the New York Knicks 112-103. Newly acquired guard Josh Hart, one of several players new to Portland’s roster after a flurry of trades before the deadline, added 23 points in his Blazers’ debut. Julius Randle led the Knicks with 28 points and 16 rebounds, while Kemba Walker added 23 points.
NBA
The Ringer

Knicks Fourth-Quarter Letdown and Nets Losing Streak Reaches 11

(1:59) — KNICKS: After beating the Warriors, the Knicks have their worst loss of the season.(4:17) — NETS: Following the blockbuster trade, the Nets continue to struggle without KD.(4:56) — SB GREENROOM: NYNY meets The Full Go as JJ and Jason Goff recap the Super Bowl on Spotify Greenroom.
NBA

