Portland's Josh Hart will start in Saturday's game against Knicks

With several players becoming buyout candidates following the trade deadline, the Knicks ought to look into one to replace Kemba Walker. Well, the NBA trade deadline came and went, and the New York Knicks made the decision to stick with the team they have. Aside from the exchange for Cam Reddish more than a month ago, the Knicks front office decided that the best path forward was with the roster at hand. However, they did not dismiss the chance to upgrade when necessary.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO