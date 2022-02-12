ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets at Heat: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M2VIO_0eCpF18t00

The new-look Brooklyn Nets visit the Miami Heat on Saturday night, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on YES Network (Nets) and Bally Sports Sun (Heat).

The Nets don’t yet have all of the pieces they acquired in the blockbuster James Harden trade on deadline day, but Seth Curry and Andre Drummond are listed as questionable and could make their Nets debuts in Miami.

Brooklyn (29-26) has lost 10 consecutive games, the worst ongoing streak in the NBA, while the Heat (36-20) currently sit atop the Eastern Conference and are on a four-game winning streak.

Betting lines

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Heat -10.5
  • Money line: Heat -650 / Nets +440
  • Over-under: 221.5

Click here to place your bets at Tipico Sportsbook.

Nets at Heat injury report

Nets: Andre Drummond (trade pending) and Seth Curry (trade pending) are questionable. LaMarcus Aldridge (left ankle sprain), Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness), Kevin Durant (MCL sprain), Joe Harris (ankle surgery recovery) and Ben Simmons (not with team) are out.

Heat: Tyler Herro (right knee soreness), Caleb Martin (left Achilles soreness) and P.J. Tucker (left knee contusion) are questionable. Markieff Morris (reconditioning) and Victor Oladipo (right knee injury recovery) are out.

Advice and prediction

Too much is unknown about the current Brooklyn Nets to bet on the spread either way in this game, though it should be noted that the Heat are 1-3 against the spread as double-digit favorites.

Instead, I’m taking the over 221.5 here. With rotation changes and new faces in the Nets lineup, I’m not expecting a very solid defensive performance, but Kyrie Irving and Cam Thomas should still put up enough points to help the cause.

Prediction: Heat 119, Nets 104

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ben Simmons was moved to tears in phone call with Kevin Durant

Ben Simmons was reportedly emotional on a phone call with Kevin Durant when the Brooklyn Nets finalized a trade for him on Thursday, Feb. 10. The NBA trade deadline featured the conclusion of the Ben Simmons-Philadelphia 76ers saga. He did not play a single game this season as he wanted a trade from the team, which did not happen quickly due to the 76ers’ high asking price. But that all changed at the deadline, as Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, with James Harden going to the 76ers.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

James Harden caused 1 final parting headache for Nets

James Harden may be giving one last middle finger to the Brooklyn Nets on his way out of town. Adam Zagoria of the New York Times reported on Saturday that Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, two of the players that the Nets acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in the Harden trade, were unable to play in that night’s game against the Miami Heat despite both players being in Miami. The reason was because Harden had yet to officially report to the 76ers and take his physical so that the trade could be completed.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Markieff Morris
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Seth Curry
Person
Andre Drummond
SportsGrid

Newly Acquired Seth Curry, Andre Drummond Set to Make Nets Debut Monday

Help is on the way, Brooklyn Nets fans. Four days after the Nets sent shockwaves through the NBA, sending James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and picks, Curry and Drummond appear set to make their Nets debut on Monday. Adam Zagoria tweeted that...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bally Sports Sun#Tipico Sportsbook Point
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ira Winderman: Trade deadline shows Heat may have found NBA’s latest path to success

Perhaps the primary lesson from what did or didn’t happen at Thursday’s NBA trading deadline is this: super teaming is not easy. The Brooklyn Nets acknowledged as much in parting with James Harden from what was supposed to be the invincibility of Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Philadelphia 76ers previously recognized as much, with Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Simmons leading only ...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Power Rankings: Suns stay dominant while Nets continue losing skid

The NBA saw several trades executed ahead of the deadline last week, as teams around the league make some final tweaks to prepare for the stretch run of the season. Of course, the action was highlighted by the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers coming to terms on a deal centered around James Harden and Ben Simmons. Meanwhile, other teams made some smaller deals to improve around the edges.
NBA
Reuters

Heat send Nets to 11th straight loss, 115-111

EditorsNote: Recast 11th graf to reflect Lowry layup. Bam Adebayo scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the host Miami Heat sent the Brooklyn Nets to their 11th straight loss with a 115-111 victory on Saturday night. Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving scored 18 straight Nets points in the fourth quarter...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
netsdaily.com

Seth Curry’s 23-point debut helps erase Nets’ 11-game losing streak, beating Kings, 109-85

It’s been a while but the Nets won a basketball game Monday night. Brooklyn snapped their league-high 11-game losing streak, defeating the Kings, 109-85, at Barclays Center. With the long-awaited victory, the Nets improve to 30-27 on the season. They remain in eighth place, two and a half out of sixth. It was evident from the tip that a win was the priority, playing with high energy with two new faces. And the newest Nets didn’t disappoint, playing a pivotal role in the win.
NBA
NBC Sports

Steph says brother Seth caught in Nets-Sixers trade crossfire

While the Warriors stayed quiet at the NBA trade deadline Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers rocked the basketball world with a blockbuster deal centered around embattled stars James Harden and Ben Simmons. But there were other players involved in the trade, including Seth Curry, the younger brother of...
NBA
numberfire.com

Blake Griffin coming off Nets' bench Monday night

Brooklyn Nets forward/center Blake Griffin will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Andre Drummond is available to make his Nets debut on Monday after the trade finally went official Saturday overnight. The 28-year-old big man will also start in his first action with Brooklyn. In a corresponding move, Griffin will revert to bench status.
NBA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Nets' Kevin Durant (knee) moving closer to return

Kevin Durant is getting work in on the court, but Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash said he still isn't sure when the superstar will be back with the team. Durant has been sidelined since Jan. 15 with a sprained left MCL. "He's on the court shooting, working through things, looking...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

77K+
Followers
123K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy