Nets at Heat: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

The new-look Brooklyn Nets visit the Miami Heat on Saturday night, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on YES Network (Nets) and Bally Sports Sun (Heat).

The Nets don’t yet have all of the pieces they acquired in the blockbuster James Harden trade on deadline day, but Seth Curry and Andre Drummond are listed as questionable and could make their Nets debuts in Miami.

Brooklyn (29-26) has lost 10 consecutive games, the worst ongoing streak in the NBA, while the Heat (36-20) currently sit atop the Eastern Conference and are on a four-game winning streak.

Betting lines

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Heat -10.5

Money line: Heat -650 / Nets +440

Over-under: 221.5

Click here to place your bets at Tipico Sportsbook.

Nets at Heat injury report

Nets: Andre Drummond (trade pending) and Seth Curry (trade pending) are questionable. LaMarcus Aldridge (left ankle sprain), Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness), Kevin Durant (MCL sprain), Joe Harris (ankle surgery recovery) and Ben Simmons (not with team) are out.

Heat: Tyler Herro (right knee soreness), Caleb Martin (left Achilles soreness) and P.J. Tucker (left knee contusion) are questionable. Markieff Morris (reconditioning) and Victor Oladipo (right knee injury recovery) are out.

Advice and prediction

Too much is unknown about the current Brooklyn Nets to bet on the spread either way in this game, though it should be noted that the Heat are 1-3 against the spread as double-digit favorites.

Instead, I’m taking the over 221.5 here. With rotation changes and new faces in the Nets lineup, I’m not expecting a very solid defensive performance, but Kyrie Irving and Cam Thomas should still put up enough points to help the cause.

Prediction: Heat 119, Nets 104

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).