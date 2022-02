Slash won’t stop. Since reuniting with Guns N’ Roses in 2016, the top-hatted guitarist has toured regularly with both Guns and his own band, the one whose name is difficult to say in one breath: Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. This month, he’s releasing new music by each group, 4 with Kennedy and the Conspirators, out today, and an EP, Hard Skool, with Guns on Feb. 25. It’s taken a long time for Slash to get to this point. After spending his early years in his native England and decamping to L.A. with his family at a young age,...

