ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Appropriate use of force for law enforcement debated

By JUAN MORFIN Washington State Journal
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
 2 days ago

OLYMPIA — The amount of force a police officer uses must be “proportional and reasonable,” a bill approved recently by the State Senate says. The bill also specifies officers will also be allowed to engage in vehicular pursuits as long as there is “reasonable suspicion” when making a traffic...

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Georgia Senate approves law enforcement tax credit

ATLANTA - The Georgia Senate passed legislation Thursday, Feb. 10, to establish a $100 million tax credit program for donations to support local law enforcement. The bill, which passed unanimously and now heads to the state House of Representatives, is at the top of Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan's agenda for this year's General Assembly session.
GEORGIA STATE
willmarradio.com

Senate introduces bill to help law enforcement

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Senate Republicans are looking to give law enforcement a boost statewide with a package of bills introduced today. Majority Leader Jeremy Miller says," Republicans will continue to show police officers the respect and appreciation they deserve for the job they do, but we need our Democratic colleagues, we need public officials at the local level to join our efforts." The plan calls for one- million dollars for the Department of Public Safety to roll out a recruitment public service campaign. It also includes two-point-five-million dollars in tuition reimbursements for recently license officers and those currently in the pipeline to become officers. Another bill would provide 20 million towards bonuses of up to ten-thousand dollars for newly hired officers across Minnesota.
SAINT PAUL, MN
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Proposed law offers offenders serving long sentences a chance for freedom

OLYMPIA — Incarcerated individuals who serve 15, 20, or 25 years of total confinement would have the opportunity to apply for a conditional commutation under a bill passed by the Washington State Senate and now being considered in the House. “This bill would establish a system in which individuals...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmen Rivera
aldailynews.com

Senate passes bill limiting use of AI by law enforcement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill prohibiting law enforcement agencies from using artificial intelligence or facial recognition software alone to make arrests or establish probable cause for arrests. Under Senate Bill 56, the results of a facial recognition service may be used only...
MONTGOMERY, AL
leader-call.com

Respecting law enforcement

I recently ran into one of our Free State law enforcement officials with whom I have what I consider a friendly and sociable relationship. Fortunately, the circumstances were much different than the evening he responded to a report of a possible bomb in the parking lot of the local mall. But I digress …
ELLISVILLE, MS
ABQJournal

Lawmakers debate reshaping election laws

SANTA FE – A handful of election proposals advancing at the Legislature would tighten the rules for poll challengers, extend some voting rights to 16-year-olds and open primary elections to independent voters. Other bills would expand recall elections and make intimidation of election workers a felony. Debate over the...
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Profiling#The Use Of Force#The State Senate#Republicans#Democrats#
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Senate OKs ban on sales of gun ammunition magazines with more than 10 rounds

OLYMPIA — The Washington state Senate voted late Wednesday to ban the manufacture, distribution and sale of firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. If the bill passes the House and becomes law, the ban would limit not just magazines for rifles that hold 20 or 30 rounds, but for a host of semiautomatic pistols, which often carry more than 10 rounds.
WASHINGTON STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Bell: Legislature must not be allowed to handcuff law enforcement

With the influx of guns and stand-your-ground laws, it is increasingly difficult to prosecute cases involving firearms in Missouri. Recently a man was killed on his property over grass clippings. According to witnesses, he pulled a gun first and subsequently was killed by one of the individuals allegedly involved in the dispute. Many, including me, asked why these other individuals were armed on the deceased’s property? But, in fact, it is not uncommon because a growing number of people are armed at any given time — and Missouri legislators want it that way.
MISSOURI STATE
PBS NewsHour

Civil rights groups worry Black districts may face increased GOP scrutiny after recent Supreme Court ruling on voting rights laws

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — For decades, Democratic Rep. Al Lawson’s Florida district has stretched like a rubber band from Jacksonville to Tallahassee, scooping up as many Black voters as possible to comply with requirements that minority communities get grouped together so they can select their own leaders and flex their power in Washington.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Indiana lawmakers say they want to secure elections. Voting groups say the focus is wrong

Indiana lawmakers are advancing legislation that they say would further ensure confidence in Indiana's elections amid a national focus on election security. But voting rights groups say the state is focusing on the wrong tactics with House Bill 1116, which passed out of the Senate elections committee on Monday despite opposition from Democrats.  ...
INDIANA STATE
insideedition.com

Oklahoma Bill Could Create Database for Pregnant People Seeking Abortions in the State

An Oklahoma legislator has proposed a new bill that would create a database of people seeking abortions in the state. Senate Bill 1167, titled the “Every Mother Matter Acts,” or EMMA, was filed by State Senator George Burns earlier this month. The bill, as proposed, would create a government-run database for pregnant people looking into abortions in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy