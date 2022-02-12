Appropriate use of force for law enforcement debated

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Senate Republicans are looking to give law enforcement a boost statewide with a package of bills introduced today. Majority Leader Jeremy Miller says," Republicans will continue to show police officers the respect and appreciation they deserve for the job they do, but we need our Democratic colleagues, we need public officials at the local level to join our efforts." The plan calls for one- million dollars for the Department of Public Safety to roll out a recruitment public service campaign. It also includes two-point-five-million dollars in tuition reimbursements for recently license officers and those currently in the pipeline to become officers. Another bill would provide 20 million towards bonuses of up to ten-thousand dollars for newly hired officers across Minnesota.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO