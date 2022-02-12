Brother of Fatal Shooting Victim Arrested in Lakeside

Sheriff’s personnel examine a vehicle on Moreno Avenue in Lakeside. Courtesy OnScene.TV

The brother of a man who was shot to death was arrested on suspicion of murder, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday.

Bryan Luther Edwards, 27, was arrested at a hospital Saturday after being stabbed during an altercation with his brother, Derek Maurice Edwards, 32, sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

At about 4:30 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a shooting call in the 11100 block of Moreno Avenue, where the brothers lived, the lieutenant said. They found one man who had been shot and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, Seiver said.

Derek’s family was notified of his death.

“Sheriff’s homicide detectives continued their investigation throughout the night,” Seiver said. Detectives identified his brother, Bryan, as the suspect who shot Derek, he said. Bryan remained at the hospital under guard until he was medically cleared to be booked into jail.

The 11100 block of Moreno Avenue was closed to traffic and was expected to reopen by noon.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or to call Crime Stoppers at 8880-580-8477.

Updated at 10:10 a.m. Feb. 12, 2022

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.