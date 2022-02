As both the parent of a rider and a rider myself, horses are an integral part of my relationship with my twelve-year old daughter, Emily. Some of our most honest conversations happen while sitting in traffic on the way home from the barn, and some of our funniest moments together are while eating take-out in a nondescript hotel room after a long day of showing. We understand, in a way that no one else in our family can, how disappointing it is to mess up your strides down a line and how amazing it feels when your horse rests his head on your shoulder just because he’s happy you’re there.

