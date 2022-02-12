ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bon Homme County, SD

Man pleads guilty after after seniors ate his THC brownies

 2 days ago
TYNDALL, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man has pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge after his mother unknowingly served his...

Michael Kissler
2d ago

well it don't sound like he did anything but make some brownies , his mom is the one that took his brownies and gave them to the people at the community center

Maria Chong
2d ago

lol..I use to live in Tyndall..that's kinda funny what happened..wonder if the Seniors enjoyed the brownies..lol

ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

