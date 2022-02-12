Man pleads guilty after after seniors ate his THC brownies
TYNDALL, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man has pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge after his mother unknowingly served his...panhandlepost.com
well it don't sound like he did anything but make some brownies , his mom is the one that took his brownies and gave them to the people at the community center
lol..I use to live in Tyndall..that's kinda funny what happened..wonder if the Seniors enjoyed the brownies..lol
Comments / 7