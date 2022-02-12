ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kodak Black, Three Others Injured in Shooting Outside L.A. Concert Afterparty

By J. Kim Murphy
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d8oYk_0eCp9RnF00

Click here to read the full article.

Rapper Kodak Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, and two other individuals were hospitalized after sustaining injuries in a shooting outside a lounge on N La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles early Saturday morning. The incident occurred in the hour after the venue had concluded hosting an unofficial afterparty for a Justin Bieber concert.

While the incident unfolded near the lounge, the afterparty had already concluded by the time it occurred, with guests being escorted out of the venue at around 1:45 a.m. ahead of a 2:00 a.m. closure. A source close to the situation also indicated that Kodak Black hadn’t entered the premises during the evening.

The three victims — men aged 19, 24 and 60 — heard a fight break out outside of the venue at around 2:45 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department told Variety. NBC News later reported that Kodak Black was the 24-year-old injured in the incident. Additionally, it’s been reported that an additional individual was also hurt as a result of the altercation.

Multiple rounds were fired, striking the three men. Two were transported from the restaurant to a local hospital by the Los Angeles fire department, while the third was later moved to a hospital after leaving the crime scene. All victims are now in stable condition. There is currently no information available on suspects in the incident and the investigation remains ongoing.

The afterparty was set just down the street from the Pacific Design Center, which hosted Justin Bieber as part of h.wood and Revolve’s Homecoming Weekend event earlier in the evening. The afterparty did not have any official affiliation with Bieber’s concert.

The two-day event is meant to celebrate sports, fashion, entertainment and music ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday. Homecoming Weekend has been planned to host a series of high-profile performers through Saturday evening.

During last night’s festivities, Bieber performed a 30-minute set to a crowd of about 1,500 individuals, with Shawn Mendes, Anthony Ramos, Logan Paul, Niall Horan and Scooter Braun among those in attendance. The performance wrapped at around midnight. The afterparty reportedly hosted Bieber and his wife, Hailey, Drake, Tobey Maguire, Khloe Kardashian, Lil Baby and Kodak Black, though it remains uncertain whether these celebrities were still in attendance when the shooting occurred.

Variety has reached out to representatives for Kodak Black, Bieber and Homecoming Weekend for comment.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Variety

‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno,’ ‘Encanto’ Still Have Chokehold on Charts, but Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, Yo Gotti, Mitski Bow Big

Click here to read the full article. It’s still “Encanto’s” world and everyone else is just living in it. But even with that soundtrack and its song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” continuing their chokehold on the music charts, there was some fresh blood among debuting albums and singles this week, with Yo Gotti, Mitski and the teaming of Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby getting off to strong starts. Disney’s “Encanto” soundtrack is Not. 1 on the Billboard 200 for the fourth straight week and fifth week overall. And it’s not looking to go away any time soon. This week’s total...
MUSIC
Variety

NBC Briefly Misidentifies Mickey Guyton as Jhene Aiko During Super Bowl Preshow Performance

Click here to read the full article. NBC briefly misidentified country singer Mickey Guyton as Grammy nominee Jhene Aiko during a preshow performance at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. As seen in the video below, the broadcast network’s telecast first panned over Guyton, who was on the field in preparation for her performance of “The Star Spangled Banner,” with a chyron that labeled her as “Jhene Aiko” during Aiko’s performance of “America the Beautiful.” A few seconds later, the incorrect name disappeared under Guyton and the camera shifted to Aiko, who was singing, and a new chyron correctly identified her as...
FOOTBALL
Variety

Super Bowl Halftime: Dr. Dre Leads Hip-Hop A-Team, Eminem Takes a Knee in Hit-Filled Show

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: The halftime show of Super Bowl LVI might have technically featured five announced headliners — Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige, with a surprise sixth in 50 Cent — but there’s no question that the hit-filled set revolved around two stars: Dr. Dre and the city of L.A. And while the lyrics to the songs featured in the long medley of the performers’ hits — some of the biggest hip-hop songs of the past 30 years — were largely sanitized from references to racial strife or parts of...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Popculture

Rapper Tdott Woo Dead at 22 After Signing With Record Label

Rising star rapper Tdott Woo was shot and killed outside his home in Brooklyn Tuesday after signing with Million Dollar Music just this week. Tdott, née Tahjay Dobson, was only 22. The New York Police Department responded to calls of a gunshot victim in the area Tuesday, where they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the head and left knee, reports E! News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wflx.com

Rapper Kodak Black among 4 people shot in California

The South Florida rapper known as Kodak Black was among four people shot early Saturday outside a restaurant in West Hollywood, California. Los Angeles police said the 24-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, and the other three victims were hospitalized in stable condition. Police don't know exactly what...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
hypefresh.co

Kodak Black Wants DreamDoll As His Valentine

This Valentine’s Day may be different this year, given the novel pandemic. Though, people continue to date virtually and even flirt online. Kodak Black definitely flirted up a storm this week with one lady in particular. The rap star is no stranger to flirting with some of the most famous women in the industry. So far, he crushed on Zendaya and Nicki Minaj in the past. Now the Florida-native rapper wants upcoming emcee DreamDoll to be as his Valentine.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Scooter Braun
Person
Anthony Ramos
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Kodak Black
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Shawn Mendes
Person
Niall Horan
Person
Drake
Popculture

Justin Bieber Afterparty Abruptly Ends After Shooting That Leaves 3 Wounded

Deadline reports that gunfire broke out at the afterparty for Justin Bieber's concert In West Hollywood on Friday night, resulting In three injuries. TMZ claims that the fight occurred outside of The Nice Guy restaurant close to the Pacific Design Center, where Bieber performed. City News Service reports that police were called to the scene around 2:45 a.m. "They (witnesses) heard a fight outside when multiple shots were fired," said Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Afterparty#Nbc News#The Pacific Design Center
Key News Network

3 Victims Struck by Gunfire, Including Rapper Kodak Black at After Party in Los Angeles

Three people were struck by gunfire in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles early Saturday morning.Jack Reynolds/KNN. Beverly Grove, Los Angeles: Three people were struck by gunfire, including rapper Kodak Black, in a shooting on the 400 block of North La Cienega Boulevard in the Beverly Grove neighborhood in the city of Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb.12, at around 2:45 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HuffingtonPost

Shooting Outside Justin Bieber Party Leaves Multiple People Wounded

At least three people were wounded early Saturday in a Los Angeles shooting that took place outside of a star-studded afterparty following a Justin Bieber show. TMZ reported that gunfire erupted outside the celebrity-packed bash at restaurant The Nice Guy around 2:45 a.m. According to TMZ, a fight involving rapper Kodak Black broke out and then gunshots could be heard, though it was unclear who the shooter was. The site also published video that appears to show part of the incident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Netflix
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Suffers Non-Life Threatening Gunshot Wound Following Justin Bieber Party

Los Angeles, CA – An altercation following a Justin Bieber party in Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl LVI resulted in Kodak Black and three others being shot. According to NBC News, Kodak, real name Bil Kapri, was outside of a West Hollywood restaurant when shots rang out, striking him and three other men. Kodak was shot in the leg according to TMZ as two men were transported via ambulance and two others drove themselves to the hospital. All are expected to survive.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Police Investigate Shooting Following Justin Bieber Concert, Kodak Black Among Victims

The LAPD is investigating Saturday morning’s shooting near West Hollywood at an afterparty following a Justin Bieber concert that left three men wounded. The incident was first reported around 2:45 a.m. in the 400 block of North La Cienega Boulevard between Beverly Boulevard and Melrose Avenue. Police say witnesses heard a fight outside followed by multiple gunshots.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Black Enterprise

VIDEO: Rapper Kodak Black Shot Outside Los Angeles Club During Justin Bieber’s Star-Studded Afterparty

Florida rapper Kodak Black and three other people were shot outside of a Los Angeles club shortly before 3 am on Saturday. TMZ reported that Kodak, Lil Baby and Gunna were standing on the corner outside of The Nice Guy Club for Pre-Super Bowl weekend festivities. As the 24-year-old emcee took photos and smiled with fans, a fight broke out as the men laughed and joked, and the scene suddenly turned violent. Kodak reportedly swung on someone, and an unidentified man brandished a pistol, firing at least ten shots during the melee.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

3 People Reportedly Shot Outside Justin Bieber’s Concert After Party

Justin’s celebrity-packed party in West Hollywood quickly came to an end after a fight broke out and gun shots were fired, leaving 3 people wounded. Updated Feb. 12, 6:49 PM EST: Rapper Kodak Black, 24, has been identified as one of the three victims shot outside the after-party on Friday night, according to NBC News. A police report previously stated that the victims of the incident were a 19-year-old male, a 24-year-old male, and a 60-year-old male. Kodak was among three other victims but reportedly was transported to the hospital while others were treated on scene. All victims, including Kodak, are reportedly in stable condition.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Variety

Variety

49K+
Followers
47K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy