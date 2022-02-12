ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Casting Call: Really Long Hair, Mechanics & Servers Needed This Week

By Casting Call With Greg Clarkson
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ZJzv_0eCp7YcE00

PLEASE…Carefully Read All The Info Below Before Submitting For These Projects.

*NOTE from CASTING TAYLORMADE
There will be strict COVID-19 set procedures that Background talent must follow accordingly (Multiple Covid-19 Testing, Possible Quarantining before your Fitting and Filming date… COVID-19 testing is paid for & provided by production.

Casting TaylorMade
“BROWNIE” (FILM)
(HOTEL CLERK)
* Male or Female of Any Ethnicity to portray a "Hotel Desk Clerk"
18yrs & Older
* MUST BE FULLY VACCINATED TO WORK ON THIS PRODUCTION
* 1st Mandatory Test Dates: Feb. 21st - 23rd (To clear for Fitting -
Testing Bump = $30)
* Fitting Date Options : Feb. 22nd - 24th (Fitting Bump = $50)
* 2nd Mandatory Covid Test: Feb. 28th (To clear for Filming)
* Films: March 1st.
* Apply at: https://casted.app/c/e08d7254

Casting TaylorMade
“BROWNIE” (FILM)
(REAL MECHANICS)
* Males or Females of Any Ethnicity who are "Real Mechanics" 18yrs & Older
* ...or at least familiar with basic car maintenance.
* MUST BE FULLY VACCINATED TO WORK ON THIS PRODUCTION
* 1st Mandatory Test: Feb. 21st - 23rd (To clear for fitting -
Testing Bump = $30)
* Fitting Options Dates: Feb. 22nd - 24th (You Choose 1 Day -
Fitting Bump = $50)
* 2nd Mandatory Test: Feb. 25th (To clear for Filming)
* Films: Monday Feb. 28th.
* Apply at: https://casted.app/c/7b5f3e49

Casting TaylorMade
“BROWNIE” (FILM)
(UPSCALE RESTAURANT)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray "Upscale Restaurant Patrons"
18 - 101yrs
* Domestic & International Looks
* MUST BE FULLY VACCINATED TO WORK ON THIS PRODUCTION
* 1st Mandatory Test: Feb. 25th or Feb. 28th (To clear for fitting -
Testing Bump = $30)
* Fitting Options Dates: Feb. 28th or Mar. 1st (Fitting Bump = $50)
* 2nd Mandatory Test: Mar. 4th (To clear for Filming - Testing Bump = $30)
* Films: Monday March 7th.
* Apply at: https://casted.app/c/9faf9877

Casting TaylorMade
“BROWNIE” (FILM)
(RESTAURANT SERVER)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray "Upscale Restaurant Server"
18yrs & Older
* Experience as a server a PLUS!!
* MUST BE FULLY VACCINATED TO WORK ON THIS PRODUCTION
* 1st Mandatory Test: Feb. 25th or Feb. 28th (To clear for fitting -
Testing Bump = $30)
* Fitting Options Dates: Feb. 28th or Mar. 1st (Fitting Bump = $50)
* 2nd Mandatory Test: Mar. 4th (To clear for Filming - Testing Bump = $30)
* Films: Monday March 7th.
* Apply at: https://casted.app/c/9faf9877

Casting TaylorMade
“BROWNIE” (FILM)
(ASIAN BARTENDER)
* Seeking: Real Upscale "Asian Male Bartender". 18yrs & Older
* MUST have real Experience!!
* MUST BE FULLY VACCINATED TO WORK ON THIS PRODUCTION
* 1st Mandatory Test: Feb. 25th or Feb. 28th (To clear for fitting -
Testing Bump = $30)
* Fitting Options Dates: Feb. 28th or Mar. 1st (Fitting Bump = $50)
* 2nd Mandatory Test: Mar. 4th (To clear for Filming - Testing Bump = $30)
* Films: Monday March 7th.
* Apply at: https://casted.app/c/9faf9877

* NOTE from CASTING ALL TALENT
There will be strict Covid-19 set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Multiple Covid-19 Testing which are paid for by production.

Casting All Talent
“LEGACIES” (S4)
(NEW ORLEANS)
* Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray New Orleans Patrons
18yrs & Older
* This Show Requires Covid Vaccination
* Mandatory Covid Test Date: Monday Feb. 21st ($40 Covid Bump)
* Shoot Date: Wednesday Feb. 23rd
* Submit: 3 pics (headshot, full body, recent dated selfie) Age, Ht, Wt, & Contact Info
* Put “HS STUDENT” in the subject line
* Apply for roles & submit availability at: Apply.CastingAllTalent.com
* If New to C.A.T.?? Join our database at: SignUp.CastingAllTalent.com

* NOTE from EXTRAS CASTING ATLANTA
There will be strict COVID-19 set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Multiple Covid-19 Testing which are paid for by production.

Extras Casting Atlanta
“Major TV Project”
(LONG HAIR - NEEDED MULTIPLE DAYS)
* Slim People of All Ethnicities w/Long natural hair/color needed for several days.
* People whose hair & beards appear they hadn't been cut in a while.
18yrs & Older
* Submit: 3 current pictures (Head, Waist Up & Full Body)
* Also Include: Names / Age / Contact Info
* Finally: Your Vaccination Status --- Please answer: Yes Vaccinated or
Not Vaccinated
* Shoots: TBA - But Submit ASAP!!
* Put “LONG TIME SURVIVOR” in the subject line
* Submit All Your Info To: ExtrasCastingTV2012@gmail.com

* NOTE from CATRETT CASTING
There will be strict COVID-19 set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Multiple Covid-19 Testing which are paid for by production.

Catrett Casting
“Landscape With Invisible Hand” (Film)
(PEDESTRIANS)
* Males and Females of All Ethnicities to portray "Pedestrians" 18 - 70yrs
* Covid Test: Feb. 22nd ($50 for all Pre-Work date tests)
* Shoots: Feb. 23rd
* How To Submit: Please email us this information:
- Name, Age, Exact Height & Weight, Contact info, Email Address
- a minimum of 3 Photos (Headshots, Full Length)
* Put exactly this “PEDESTRIAN 2/23” in the subject line
* Submit Email To: Submissions@Catrettcasting.com

Catrett Casting
“Landscape With Invisible Hand” (Film)
(TUESDAY SCHOOL)
* Males & Females 18 - 27yrs who still look like "High School Students"
* Covid Test: Monday Feb. 21st ($50 for all Pre-Work date tests)
* Shoots: Tuesday Feb. 22nd
* How To Submit: Please email us this information:
- Name, Age, Exact Height & Weight, Contact info, Email Address
- a minimum of 3 Photos (Headshots, Full Length)
* Put exactly this “STUDENT 2/22” in the subject line
* Submit Email To: Submissions@Catrettcasting.com

* NOTE from ON LOCATION CASTING
There will be strict COVID-19 set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Multiple Covid-19 Testing which are paid for by production.

On Location Casting
“The Innocent” (TV)
(CHURCH)
* Caucasian Men & Women to portray "Mormon Church Members"
18yrs & Older
* Submit: 3 current pictures (Head, Waist Up & Full Body)
* Also Include: Names / Age / Contact Info / Wardrobe Sizes
* Shoots: TBA - But Submit ASAP!!
* Put “RADIO” in the subject line
* Submit All Your Info To: innocentseason1@gmail.com

On Location Casting
“The Innocent” (TV)
(KIDS)
* Caucasian Boys & Girls (9-13yrs) to portray "Middle School Students".
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” (To Apply For Number - See Link Below)
* Submit: 3 current pictures (Head, Waist Up & Full Body)
* Also Include: Names / Age / Parents Contact Info / Wardrobe Sizes
* Shoots: TBA - But Submit ASAP!!
* Put “RADIO” in the subject line
* Submit All Your Info To: innocentseason1@gmail.com

* NOTE from DESTINATION CASTING
There will be strict Covid-19 set procedures that Background talent must follow. All talent must have a Covid-19 test administered on set within 48 hours of work date! Covid-19 Testing Bump: ($$ paid on work date)

Destination Casting
“FIRST WIVES CLUB” (TV)
(COSPLAYERS)
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities to portray "Comic-Con Cosplayers"
18yrs & Older
* Must Have Costumes = ($30 Costume bump)
* Email The Following: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info / D.O.B (for Covid-19 Testing Registration) / ALL Sizes (top/waist/chest or bust/inseam or pants/shoe)
* Also Include: 3 Clear Current Photos
- NO filters/hats/sunglasses/other people
- 1 full body facing forward & 1 at least chest up
- No professional photos
- Must be current hair & facial hair
- MUST be a jpeg no pdf or word document
* Finally: Your Vaccination Status --- Please answer: Yes Vaccinated or
Not Vaccinated
* Mandatory Covid-19 Test: 48 Hours prior to work date ($30 bump - paid on work day)
- NO Outside Tests Will Be Accepted At This Time.
* Shoots: Tuesday Feb. 22nd
* Put “COS PLAYER” in subject line
* Email All Above Info to: FWCS3Extras@gmail.com

Destination Casting
“FIRST WIVES CLUB” (TV)
(COMIC-CON)
* Male & Females All Ethnicities to portray "Comic-Con Authors/Workers" 18yrs & Older
* Seeking The Cool, The Nerdy, The Creative
* Email The Following: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info / D.O.B (for Covid-19 Testing Registration) / ALL Sizes (top/waist/chest or bust/inseam or pants/shoe)
* Also Include: 3 Clear Current Photos
- NO filters/hats/sunglasses/other people
- 1 full body facing forward & 1 at least chest up
- No professional photos
- Must be current hair & facial hair
- MUST be a jpeg no pdf or word document
* Finally: Your Vaccination Status --- Please answer: Yes Vaccinated or
Not Vaccinated
* Mandatory Covid-19 Test: 48 Hours prior to work date ($30 bump - paid on work day)
- NO Outside Tests Will Be Accepted At This Time.
* Shoots: Tuesday Feb. 22nd
* Put “COMIC-CON” in subject line
* Email All Above Info to: FWCS3Extras@gmail.com

Bina Warren Casting
Will Packer's - Celebrity Dating Show!
(Looking For A Few Good Men)
* Have you ever wondered what it would be like to date someone famous?
* Seeking single MEN to meet and date from a hand-picked group of sexy Female Celebs.
* Casting nationwide, but ATLANTA LOCALS are strongly encouraged to apply.
* MUST be 21yrs+ to apply.
https://celeb.castingcrane.com/

FILM INDUSTRY & VOICEOVER INFO

BEHIND THE CAMERA: “Film & TV Industry Jobs”
* Visit: www.georgia.org
* Go to Menu (top of page)
* Then hit Industries
* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment
* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production
* Scroll Down & Click On: Industry Jobs & Classes
* Click On: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs)

“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number. To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

“VOICEOVERS”
1. BILL CELLER
* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.
* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com
* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com
2. ATLANTA VOICEOVER STUDIO
* Auditions / Demos / Recordings / Workshops / Classes / Resources
* For more information, please visit: AtlantaVoiceoverStudio.com
* Hunter Bradley / ADMIN@ATLANTAVOICEOVERSTUDIO.COM

How To Submit Yourself, or Your Vehicle As An “Extra”
Below is a List of Extras Casting Directors around Atlanta
* Extras Casting Atlanta
* Casting TaylorMade
* CL Casting
* Destination Casting
* Hylton Casting
* Catrett Casting
* Tammy Smith Casting
* Casting All Talent
* Bill Marinella Casting
* Cab Casting
* Rose Locke Casting
* Game Changing Films (Athletes)
Go to their Website, FB or Twitter page daily and check out the projects they’re casting. Choose one (or more if you’re what there looking for).
GENERIC VERSION
Send the below information to the “Casting Directors” via Email or Link to their Website.
- Three Current Pictures (Head, Waist Up, Full Body) NO glamour shots, iPhone quality is fine.
- (IMPORTANT) Regarding your Pictures, dress as best as possible to the "Role" you're submitting for.
- Your Stats (Height, Weight, Sizes, etc.)
- Your Contact info
- (VERY IMPORTANT) Let the Casting Directors know the exact days you’re available to work.
- (VERY VERY IMPORTANT) Properly fill out The Subject Line of your email
* If you’re right for a role, someone will call you.
* ANYBODY can be an “Extra” – no matter your Age, Shape, Size, or Ethnicity.
* BE PATIENT! Productions have multiple moving parts which at times cause delays.
* DO NOT call the Casting Director after a few days asking about the role.
Again, if they want you, someone will call.
* Please email me w/any questions at: greg.clarkson@audacy.com
* Also see the list on twitter: @getcastwithgreg
Good luck,
Greg

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Was Best Dressed At The 2022 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is not a fashion competition, but if it was, then Beyoncé certainly would've taken home the award for best dressed. The mother of three was filmed by fans in the stands at tonight's game, and not long after, she uploaded a series of super hot new photos to her own Instagram feed.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, GA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Want This Former Guest Star To Join the Cast Permanently

Fans are hoping this one particular guest star becomes a recurring role on the CBS drama “NCIS.” Hint: he was on this week’s episode. This week’s episode of “NCIS” left fans buzzing. The CBS drama brought back Zane Holtz as Special Agent Dale Sawyer. The guest star is a fan favorite and one that viewers have hoped to see since his introduction last season.
TV SERIES
IGN

Every Cancelled and Ending TV Show Announced in 2022

This list contains shows whose networks made their cancellation announcements in 2022, even if a show won't air its final season until 2023. In 2022, we're keeping a running tally on all of the TV shows that have been cancelled or announced to be ending. Some of the latest shows on the chopping block are Amazon's I know What You Did Last Summer, Showtime's Black Monday, and Dan Brown's The Last Symbol. TV shows could be cancelled for a number of reasons: ratings, budget, casting complications, and behind-the-scenes executive decisions we'll never completely understand.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Facial Hair#Mechanics#A Few Good Men#Natural Hair#Brownie
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Equalizer' Fans Bombard Queen Latifah With Season 3 Questions After Seeing Her Instagram

The Equalizer fans are missing the CBS drama and are more than ready for season 3 — that is, if and when it premieres. The show, starring Queen Latifah as leading protagonist Robyn, is the latest iteration of the original '80s TV series and two films. Cocreated by executive producers Richard Lindheim, Michael Sloan and Queen Latifah, the show follows the life of former CIA operative Robyn. To many, she seems like a typical single mother who lives at home with her aunt Viola (Lorraine Touissant) and daughter Delilah (Layla DeLeon Hayes). In reality, Robyn lives a double life and works undercover to defend people who have nowhere else to turn.
TV SERIES
Essence

To Black Moms Whose Black Sons Completed Suicide, You Are Not Alone

Gina Smallwood shares her experience grieving and coping with the loss of her son to suicide and the sense of purpose it gave her to help others. My sonshine, my heartbeat and the very center of my universe left this realm 14 years ago. He was a true renaissance man: a sophomore honor roll student on a full academic scholarship, an amazing artist and athlete with, I thought, everything to live for. However, in an intensely emotional moment he found my gun that had been locked up in my bedroom at my Atlanta home, which I’d purchased just to be closer to him while he attended Morehouse College. At the time, I was 600 miles away on a road trip to my main residence in Washington D.C. And just like that, life as I had known it for nearly two decades came to a screeching halt.
ATLANTA, GA
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Where You Recognize Kelly Peterson From

The CBS police show Blue Bloods will have many guest stars throughout its run. One character named Kelly Peterson was played by an actress. Do you know where you might have seen this actress before her turn as Peterson? We’ll tell you that actress Bebe Neuwirth played this character on the show. Let’s get some details about her past work with a little boost from Looper.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Distractify

Here's Why Shalita Grant Decided to Leave 'NCIS: New Orleans'

Before she portrayed Sherry Conrad in Season 3 of the hit Netflix series You, Shalita Grant was known as NCIS Special Agent Sonja Percy on the long-running CBS procedural drama spinoff NCIS: New Orleans. Sadly, the character resigned from NCIS in 2018 to become an FBI Special Agent. Article continues...
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

Struggle Rapper Named Smalls Arrested After Jumping Diddy's Fence

Los Angeles, CA – There’s Biggie Smalls — and then there’s Isaiah Smalls, a struggling rapper who was reportedly arrested on Saturday (February 12) for trespassing on Diddy’s property. According to TMZ, the 23-year-old man showed up at Diddy’s Los Angeles estate and started pounding on the security gate in an attempt to give the Hip Hop mogul a demo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Young & Restless Co-Stars and Real-Life Friends Cook Up Classic-Sitcom Silliness on Their Lunch Break

We know soap opera stars are some of the hardest working actors and actresses in the business, filming numerous scenes in one day, so we can expect that when it’s time for a break, or in this case a lunch break, they sit back and enjoy some relaxation — for a bit, anyway. Castmates Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) and Greg Rikaart (Kevin) didn’t necessarily take time away from acting during a recent lunch break but definitely had fun putting a neat video together for fans.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Criminal Minds Revival Reportedly Bringing Back Six Fan-Favorite Cast Members

About two years ago, Criminal Minds aired its series finale, wrapping up 15 years of storytelling with "And in the End." That end turned out to be short-lived, though, as a year after the finale aired, ViacomCBS-owned streaming platform Paramount+ announced they were interested in reviving the procedural show for a prestige miniseries, with the possibility of a full-on revival if the miniseries performs well. Similar to revivals like Saved By the Bell and planned events like the upcoming CSI and LA Law revivals, Criminal Minds would feature both new and returning characters -- and now it sounds like some of the first cast deals are in place.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Firefighter Drama From SEAL Team Star Max Thieriot Gets CBS Pilot Order

SEAL Team‘s Max Thieriot is coming back to CBS… well, behind the camera, anyway. The network has ordered a pilot for Cal Fire, a firefighter drama co-written and executive-produced by Thieriot, TVLine has learned. The story centers on young convict Bode Donovan, who joins a firefighting program for inmates in a bid to shorten his prison sentence. The program brings him back to his hometown in Northern California, “where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region,” per the official description. Thieriot co-wrote the story along with Tony Phelan and Joan Rater (Grey’s Anatomy, Madam...
TV SERIES
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy