Casting Call: Really Long Hair, Mechanics & Servers Needed This Week

PLEASE…Carefully Read All The Info Below Before Submitting For These Projects.

*NOTE from CASTING TAYLORMADE

There will be strict COVID-19 set procedures that Background talent must follow accordingly (Multiple Covid-19 Testing, Possible Quarantining before your Fitting and Filming date… COVID-19 testing is paid for & provided by production.

Casting TaylorMade

“BROWNIE” (FILM)

(HOTEL CLERK)

* Male or Female of Any Ethnicity to portray a "Hotel Desk Clerk"

18yrs & Older

* MUST BE FULLY VACCINATED TO WORK ON THIS PRODUCTION

* 1st Mandatory Test Dates: Feb. 21st - 23rd (To clear for Fitting -

Testing Bump = $30)

* Fitting Date Options : Feb. 22nd - 24th (Fitting Bump = $50)

* 2nd Mandatory Covid Test: Feb. 28th (To clear for Filming)

* Films: March 1st.

* Apply at: https://casted.app/c/e08d7254

Casting TaylorMade

“BROWNIE” (FILM)

(REAL MECHANICS)

* Males or Females of Any Ethnicity who are "Real Mechanics" 18yrs & Older

* ...or at least familiar with basic car maintenance.

* MUST BE FULLY VACCINATED TO WORK ON THIS PRODUCTION

* 1st Mandatory Test: Feb. 21st - 23rd (To clear for fitting -

Testing Bump = $30)

* Fitting Options Dates: Feb. 22nd - 24th (You Choose 1 Day -

Fitting Bump = $50)

* 2nd Mandatory Test: Feb. 25th (To clear for Filming)

* Films: Monday Feb. 28th.

* Apply at: https://casted.app/c/7b5f3e49

Casting TaylorMade

“BROWNIE” (FILM)

(UPSCALE RESTAURANT)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray "Upscale Restaurant Patrons"

18 - 101yrs

* Domestic & International Looks

* MUST BE FULLY VACCINATED TO WORK ON THIS PRODUCTION

* 1st Mandatory Test: Feb. 25th or Feb. 28th (To clear for fitting -

Testing Bump = $30)

* Fitting Options Dates: Feb. 28th or Mar. 1st (Fitting Bump = $50)

* 2nd Mandatory Test: Mar. 4th (To clear for Filming - Testing Bump = $30)

* Films: Monday March 7th.

* Apply at: https://casted.app/c/9faf9877

Casting TaylorMade

“BROWNIE” (FILM)

(RESTAURANT SERVER)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray "Upscale Restaurant Server"

18yrs & Older

* Experience as a server a PLUS!!

* MUST BE FULLY VACCINATED TO WORK ON THIS PRODUCTION

* 1st Mandatory Test: Feb. 25th or Feb. 28th (To clear for fitting -

Testing Bump = $30)

* Fitting Options Dates: Feb. 28th or Mar. 1st (Fitting Bump = $50)

* 2nd Mandatory Test: Mar. 4th (To clear for Filming - Testing Bump = $30)

* Films: Monday March 7th.

* Apply at: https://casted.app/c/9faf9877

Casting TaylorMade

“BROWNIE” (FILM)

(ASIAN BARTENDER)

* Seeking: Real Upscale "Asian Male Bartender". 18yrs & Older

* MUST have real Experience!!

* MUST BE FULLY VACCINATED TO WORK ON THIS PRODUCTION

* 1st Mandatory Test: Feb. 25th or Feb. 28th (To clear for fitting -

Testing Bump = $30)

* Fitting Options Dates: Feb. 28th or Mar. 1st (Fitting Bump = $50)

* 2nd Mandatory Test: Mar. 4th (To clear for Filming - Testing Bump = $30)

* Films: Monday March 7th.

* Apply at: https://casted.app/c/9faf9877

* NOTE from CASTING ALL TALENT

There will be strict Covid-19 set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Multiple Covid-19 Testing which are paid for by production.

Casting All Talent

“LEGACIES” (S4)

(NEW ORLEANS)

* Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray New Orleans Patrons

18yrs & Older

* This Show Requires Covid Vaccination

* Mandatory Covid Test Date: Monday Feb. 21st ($40 Covid Bump)

* Shoot Date: Wednesday Feb. 23rd

* Submit: 3 pics (headshot, full body, recent dated selfie) Age, Ht, Wt, & Contact Info

* Put “HS STUDENT” in the subject line

* Apply for roles & submit availability at: Apply.CastingAllTalent.com

* If New to C.A.T.?? Join our database at: SignUp.CastingAllTalent.com

* NOTE from EXTRAS CASTING ATLANTA

There will be strict COVID-19 set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Multiple Covid-19 Testing which are paid for by production.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Major TV Project”

(LONG HAIR - NEEDED MULTIPLE DAYS)

* Slim People of All Ethnicities w/Long natural hair/color needed for several days.

* People whose hair & beards appear they hadn't been cut in a while.

18yrs & Older

* Submit: 3 current pictures (Head, Waist Up & Full Body)

* Also Include: Names / Age / Contact Info

* Finally: Your Vaccination Status --- Please answer: Yes Vaccinated or

Not Vaccinated

* Shoots: TBA - But Submit ASAP!!

* Put “LONG TIME SURVIVOR” in the subject line

* Submit All Your Info To: ExtrasCastingTV2012@gmail.com

* NOTE from CATRETT CASTING

There will be strict COVID-19 set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Multiple Covid-19 Testing which are paid for by production.

Catrett Casting

“Landscape With Invisible Hand” (Film)

(PEDESTRIANS)

* Males and Females of All Ethnicities to portray "Pedestrians" 18 - 70yrs

* Covid Test: Feb. 22nd ($50 for all Pre-Work date tests)

* Shoots: Feb. 23rd

* How To Submit: Please email us this information:

- Name, Age, Exact Height & Weight, Contact info, Email Address

- a minimum of 3 Photos (Headshots, Full Length)

* Put exactly this “PEDESTRIAN 2/23” in the subject line

* Submit Email To: Submissions@Catrettcasting.com

Catrett Casting

“Landscape With Invisible Hand” (Film)

(TUESDAY SCHOOL)

* Males & Females 18 - 27yrs who still look like "High School Students"

* Covid Test: Monday Feb. 21st ($50 for all Pre-Work date tests)

* Shoots: Tuesday Feb. 22nd

* How To Submit: Please email us this information:

- Name, Age, Exact Height & Weight, Contact info, Email Address

- a minimum of 3 Photos (Headshots, Full Length)

* Put exactly this “STUDENT 2/22” in the subject line

* Submit Email To: Submissions@Catrettcasting.com

* NOTE from ON LOCATION CASTING

There will be strict COVID-19 set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Multiple Covid-19 Testing which are paid for by production.

On Location Casting

“The Innocent” (TV)

(CHURCH)

* Caucasian Men & Women to portray "Mormon Church Members"

18yrs & Older

* Submit: 3 current pictures (Head, Waist Up & Full Body)

* Also Include: Names / Age / Contact Info / Wardrobe Sizes

* Shoots: TBA - But Submit ASAP!!

* Put “RADIO” in the subject line

* Submit All Your Info To: innocentseason1@gmail.com

On Location Casting

“The Innocent” (TV)

(KIDS)

* Caucasian Boys & Girls (9-13yrs) to portray "Middle School Students".

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” (To Apply For Number - See Link Below)

* Submit: 3 current pictures (Head, Waist Up & Full Body)

* Also Include: Names / Age / Parents Contact Info / Wardrobe Sizes

* Shoots: TBA - But Submit ASAP!!

* Put “RADIO” in the subject line

* Submit All Your Info To: innocentseason1@gmail.com

* NOTE from DESTINATION CASTING

There will be strict Covid-19 set procedures that Background talent must follow. All talent must have a Covid-19 test administered on set within 48 hours of work date! Covid-19 Testing Bump: ($$ paid on work date)

Destination Casting

“FIRST WIVES CLUB” (TV)

(COSPLAYERS)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities to portray "Comic-Con Cosplayers"

18yrs & Older

* Must Have Costumes = ($30 Costume bump)

* Email The Following: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info / D.O.B (for Covid-19 Testing Registration) / ALL Sizes (top/waist/chest or bust/inseam or pants/shoe)

* Also Include: 3 Clear Current Photos

- NO filters/hats/sunglasses/other people

- 1 full body facing forward & 1 at least chest up

- No professional photos

- Must be current hair & facial hair

- MUST be a jpeg no pdf or word document

* Finally: Your Vaccination Status --- Please answer: Yes Vaccinated or

Not Vaccinated

* Mandatory Covid-19 Test: 48 Hours prior to work date ($30 bump - paid on work day)

- NO Outside Tests Will Be Accepted At This Time.

* Shoots: Tuesday Feb. 22nd

* Put “COS PLAYER” in subject line

* Email All Above Info to: FWCS3Extras@gmail.com

Destination Casting

“FIRST WIVES CLUB” (TV)

(COMIC-CON)

* Male & Females All Ethnicities to portray "Comic-Con Authors/Workers" 18yrs & Older

* Seeking The Cool, The Nerdy, The Creative

* Email The Following: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info / D.O.B (for Covid-19 Testing Registration) / ALL Sizes (top/waist/chest or bust/inseam or pants/shoe)

* Also Include: 3 Clear Current Photos

- NO filters/hats/sunglasses/other people

- 1 full body facing forward & 1 at least chest up

- No professional photos

- Must be current hair & facial hair

- MUST be a jpeg no pdf or word document

* Finally: Your Vaccination Status --- Please answer: Yes Vaccinated or

Not Vaccinated

* Mandatory Covid-19 Test: 48 Hours prior to work date ($30 bump - paid on work day)

- NO Outside Tests Will Be Accepted At This Time.

* Shoots: Tuesday Feb. 22nd

* Put “COMIC-CON” in subject line

* Email All Above Info to: FWCS3Extras@gmail.com

Bina Warren Casting

Will Packer's - Celebrity Dating Show!

(Looking For A Few Good Men)

* Have you ever wondered what it would be like to date someone famous?

* Seeking single MEN to meet and date from a hand-picked group of sexy Female Celebs.

* Casting nationwide, but ATLANTA LOCALS are strongly encouraged to apply.

* MUST be 21yrs+ to apply.

https://celeb.castingcrane.com/

FILM INDUSTRY & VOICEOVER INFO

BEHIND THE CAMERA: “Film & TV Industry Jobs”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* Scroll Down & Click On: Industry Jobs & Classes

* Click On: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs)

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number. To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

“VOICEOVERS”

1. BILL CELLER

* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.

* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com

* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com

2. ATLANTA VOICEOVER STUDIO

* Auditions / Demos / Recordings / Workshops / Classes / Resources

* For more information, please visit: AtlantaVoiceoverStudio.com

* Hunter Bradley / ADMIN@ATLANTAVOICEOVERSTUDIO.COM

How To Submit Yourself, or Your Vehicle As An “Extra”

Below is a List of Extras Casting Directors around Atlanta

* Extras Casting Atlanta

* Casting TaylorMade

* CL Casting

* Destination Casting

* Hylton Casting

* Catrett Casting

* Tammy Smith Casting

* Casting All Talent

* Bill Marinella Casting

* Cab Casting

* Rose Locke Casting

* Game Changing Films (Athletes)

Go to their Website, FB or Twitter page daily and check out the projects they’re casting. Choose one (or more if you’re what there looking for).

GENERIC VERSION

Send the below information to the “Casting Directors” via Email or Link to their Website.

- Three Current Pictures (Head, Waist Up, Full Body) NO glamour shots, iPhone quality is fine.

- (IMPORTANT) Regarding your Pictures, dress as best as possible to the "Role" you're submitting for.

- Your Stats (Height, Weight, Sizes, etc.)

- Your Contact info

- (VERY IMPORTANT) Let the Casting Directors know the exact days you’re available to work.

- (VERY VERY IMPORTANT) Properly fill out The Subject Line of your email

* If you’re right for a role, someone will call you.

* ANYBODY can be an “Extra” – no matter your Age, Shape, Size, or Ethnicity.

* BE PATIENT! Productions have multiple moving parts which at times cause delays.

* DO NOT call the Casting Director after a few days asking about the role.

Again, if they want you, someone will call.

* Please email me w/any questions at: greg.clarkson@audacy.com

* Also see the list on twitter: @getcastwithgreg

Good luck,

Greg