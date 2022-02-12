ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Team Up for New Super Bowl Commercial

By Jacob Uitti
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bTWdh_0eCp6TEo00

Sunday, February 13 is Super Bowl Sunday.

But that didn’t stop Dolly Parton and her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, from teaming up ahead of time to do a little promotion for both the Big Game and T-Mobile.

Together, the two standout singers got together for an ad that will air on Sunday, which the cell phone company teased on social media ahead of the big game.

The new ad is called “Do It For The Phones” and fans can check out the two singers in the teaser below. Fans won’t be able to see the full ad until the Super Bowl, but from the snippet shared ahead of time, it looks like Cyrus is in a crisis and to work her way out of it, she’s going to write a song.

She wonders: What would Dolly Do? (A good maxim for any of us in trouble these days.)

T-Mobile took to the social media platform and shared the teaser with their million-plus followers, writing, “We’re grateful for the support of @DollyParton and @MileyCyrus as we bring attention to this crucial matter. Find out more as we #DoItForThePhones

How the ad will resolve is, at this point, anybody’s guess!

Earlier in the week Parton also teased the collaboration, writing on Twitter to her five-plus million fans, “There’s big stuff on the way from me, @TMobile and @MileyCyrus! Stay tuned to see more soon. #DoItForThePhones #Ad.”

Cyrus, who has nearly 47 million Twitter followers (yeesh!), also shared the news, writing, “What would Dolly do? #DoItForThePhones

Along with the ad, Parton has been in the news quite a bit as of late. Earlier this week, she announced that her theme park, Dollywood, would pay the tuition for all staff.

Herschend Enterprises, the company that operates Dollywood, Dollywood Splash Country, Dolly Parton’s Stampede, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort, Dollywood Cabins, and Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show, has announced that starting this month, the company will cover 100% of tuition, fees, and books for any of their employees who wish to attend school to further their education.

#Super Bowl Sunday#American Football#T Mobile#Dollyparton#Mileycyrus#Twitter
