The Champions League returns on Tuesday and the tie of the round sees French and Spanish title-winners-in-waiting go head-to-head, with PSG hosting Real Madrid in the first leg of the round of 16.Carlo Ancelotti’s team have only won one of the last four, arriving into the fixture in uncertain form and with injury doubts over a couple of key players as they look for a first final appearance since 2018.PSG have won four in a row in the league, but did suffer a penalty shoot-out defeat to Nice in the Coupe de France recently.All eyes will be on Kylian Mbappe,...

UEFA ・ 4 HOURS AGO