Seth Rollins was on Radio Row for Super Bowl LVI this week and spoke with Claibs Online about a few hot topics pertaining the WWE. At one point he was asked about WrestleMania 38, which will see Roman Reigns defend his WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Dallas), TX. This will mark the third time the pair have main evented WrestleMania, the first of which (WrestleMania 31 in 2015) famously saw Rollins insert himself into the bout via his Money in the Bank contract and leave as WWE Champion. Rollins doesn't have that briefcase now, but he's not ruling out the idea of forcing the match to become a triple threat.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO