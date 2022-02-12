All-Star LaMelo Ball gives hyped reaction after Montrezl Harrell’s debut for Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have dug themselves in a lot of holes early in games so far this season. They did it again on Saturday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Hornets were down by 31 points at halftime and the game pretty much looked like it was over going into the third quarter. However, everything shifted in the second half, in a huge way. The Hornets won that half and outscored the Grizzlies 75-51. A majority of credit for that comeback has to go to the Hornets’ newest addition, Montrezl Harrell. Harrell’s energy off the bench was unmatched and he finished with 20 points and nine rebounds in just his second game with Charlotte.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO