Tiny Nick’s Gambling Picks: 2/12

The trade deadline has come and gone. Last Thursday, I found myself glued to my phone as Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski battled to be the first to report on every major deal. As the day went on, I anxiously awaited the news that the Minnesota Timberwolves had made some sort of big splash. There were murmurs that Minnesota’s brass was in talks with the Boston Celtics to acquire Marcus Smart, but those rumors failed to come to fruition. According to Jon Krawczynski at The Athletic, the Wolves were close to swinging a deal for Montrezl Harrell. “Internal debate” and a desire to maintain good chemistry brought those discussions to a halt and Harrell found himself in Charlotte.

NBA ・ 18 HOURS AGO