Researchers Determine What Patients, Caregivers Deem Meaningful Change in SMA Motor Function

Bruce Feinberg, DO: Mark, I want to go back to you, because I'm listening to Eugean [Jiwanmall, MPH, MBA,] and I'm thinking about, again I keep hitting with you with other disease states, but we went through a period of 5 to 7 years in which there was a movement to stop testing patients for PSA [prostate-specific antigen]. The argument was, in my mind, doctors and patients can't be [trusted] with the information because they will act irrationally. If that PSA is elevated, they will do tests and potentially even do therapeutic procedures, that weren't in the patient's best interest. Because you can't hear you have cancer and not respond in some way. Whereas, you could argue, that information is never a negative and having more information isn't necessarily bad, as long as you have the capacity to ingest the information and use it wisely.

