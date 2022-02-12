ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Researchers Determine What Patients, Caregivers Deem Meaningful Change in SMA Motor Function

By Jaime Rosenberg
ajmc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough the use of patient testimonials as well as analysis of data from a study of patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), researchers were able to describe patient-centered “meaningful outcomes” in the 32-item Motor Function Measure. Findings from a 3-part study are giving insight into how patients...

www.ajmc.com

Comments / 0

Related
ajmc.com

Social Determinants May Influence Health Care Utilization, Symptom Burden in Patients With Asthma and Eczema

Minority patients and those with low income were more likely than White and high-income counterparts to report adverse outcomes in the management of asthma and eczema. Minority patients and those with low income may be at greater risk of experiencing adverse outcomes in the management of asthma and eczema, according to study findings published in Advances in Therapy.
HEALTH SERVICES
Psychiatric Times

Research Explores Comorbidities in Patients With Eating Disorders

Study also identifies prevalence of specific behavioral addictions in these individuals. Researchers found a moderate prevalence of impulse control disorder (ICD) and behavioral addiction (BA) comorbidity in individuals with eating disorders (EDs) in a first-of-its-kind meta-analysis. Because the prevalence of this comorbidity has never been systematically examined, Daniel J. Devoe,...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Patient and caregiver experiences and attitudes about their involvement in kidney disease research

Results published in CJASN that describe patients' and caregivers' experiences and attitudes while being involved in kidney disease–related studies may help strengthen efforts to involve patients in clinical research. It's becoming increasingly clear to scientists that efforts to improve health outcomes for patients should consider what's important to the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Surveys#Spinal Muscular Atrophy#Quantitative Data#Sunfish
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: AI that can determine patients' likelihood of surviving serious diseases came up short for Covid - but and expert says it could still change the future of medical diagnostics

Machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) systems have long been touted as the future of medicine. A patient can walk into a doctors office, and after a quick scan discover their risk for a variety of diseases, and be given information on how to prevent them from occurring. Patients suffering from diseases like cancer can have treatment decisions made by an AI that can optimize care and maximize likelihood of survival.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers restore function in a gene that can suppress liver cancer and enhance immunotherapy

A team of researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH) has reprogrammed the tumor microenvironment of liver cancer by using mRNA nanoparticles. This technology, similar to the one used in COVID-19 vaccines, restored the function of the p53 master regulator gene, a tumor suppressor mutated in not just liver but also other types of cancer. When used in combination with immune checkpoint blockade (ICB), the p53 mRNA nanoparticle approach not only induced suppression of tumor growth but also significantly increased antitumor immune responses in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) laboratory models. The results of the study were published in Nature Communications.
CANCER
Harvard Crimson

HSPH Researchers Determine Epstein-Barr Virus to be Primary Cause of Multiple Sclerosis

Harvard School of Public Health researchers showed in a new study that the Epstein-Barr virus may increase risk of Multiple Sclerosis. By Ryan N. Gajarawala. In a longitudinal study over two decades in the making, researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that Multiple Sclerosis, a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the central nervous system, is “likely caused” by infection with Epstein-Barr virus.
HARVARD, MA
Times Union

Research: Vitamin D plays an important role in immune health

(BPT) - Vitamin D is known for helping with bone health, but its benefits extend beyond that. Due to its positive effects on the respiratory and immune systems, more than 100 clinical trials have been conducted since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to look for links between vitamin D and COVID-19. Higher blood levels of vitamin D correlated with lower incidence or severity of COVID-19 in most reviews of the research.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
ajmc.com

Study Evaluates Impact of AE Severity on Health State Utility for CAR T Treatment in LBCL

Health state utilities can be used to examine and compare the cost-effectiveness of the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) as more become available. With multiple chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies available, understanding the health state utilities associated with toxicities of treatment can provide...
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Meta-analysis Describes Relative Efficacy of Common Treatments for Androgenetic Alopecia

To date, the relative efficacy of the 3 treatments—minoxidil and 5α reductase inhibitors (5-ARIs) finasteride and dutasteride—has remained largely unknown. In a new study, researchers shared their findings on the relative efficacy of 3 commonly used treatments for male androgenetic alopecia (AGA) based on data from over 20 studies comprising various forms and dosages of the treatments.
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

GWAS Identifies Novel Migraine Risk Factors, Underscores Role of Neurovascular Mechanisms

Findings of the largest genome-wide association study conducted among migraineurs to date revealed novel risk factors for the condition, stratified by aura presence. A genome-wide association study (GWAS) meta-analysis published in Nature Genetics identified 123 risk loci and subtype-specific risk alleles among 102,084 migraine cases—findings that unequivocally support neurovascular mechanisms underline migraine pathophysiology, authors wrote.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UCSD Guardian

Change Needed for Treating Suicidal Patients

A common phrase you hear surrounding mental health is “don’t be afraid to ask for help.” Yet, why is help that isn’t scary so hard to find? In this generation, mental health has definitely become easier to talk about. Both through social media and in real life, more people are willing to open up and talk about the commonalities and struggles mental health has brought upon them. However, it seems as though intense mental health treatment hasn’t caught up to current times. Why is it that suicidal individuals are still being sent to the emergency room by police when they should be treated with a different approach? This needs to change.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ajmc.com

Dr Kenneth Cohen on Education, Tools to Reduce Low-Value Care

Kenneth Cohen, MD, FACP, executive director of clinical research at UnitedHealth Group Research and Development and senior national medical director at OptumCare, discusses evidence-based education and other tools to address low-value care. The use of evidence-based medicine as the clinical decision tool to make care decisions has the ability to...
EDUCATION
ajmc.com

Researchers Identify Potential NSCLC Survival Predictor

Using data from a meta-analysis, researchers determined tumor-stroma ratio could serve as a survival predictor in non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Tumor-stroma ratio (TSR) could serve as a survival predictor among patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to meta-analysis findings published in Pathology and Oncology Research. NSCLC...
CANCER
ajmc.com

IO-TKI Combinations Have Potential as Preferred First-Line mRCC Therapy

Metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC) has seen increased treatment options in recent years, including immunotherapy (IO) combinations paired with tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI). A meta-analysis of phase 3 trials aimed to compare and rank available first-line treatments. First-line therapy options for metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC) have advanced in recent...
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Switching to Dry Powder Asthma Inhaler Better for Climate Change, Researchers Say

Researchers in the United Kingdom compared the potential impact on carbon footprint and asthma symptom control of switching maintenance therapy to a dry powder inhaler vs continuing with a metered dose inhaler containing hydrofluorocarbon propellant. Switching from a pressurized metered dose inhaler (pMDI) to a dry powder inhaler (DPI) for...
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Comprehensive Genomic Profiling and Informed Decision-Making

Bruce Feinberg, DO: Mark, I want to go back to you, because I'm listening to Eugean [Jiwanmall, MPH, MBA,] and I'm thinking about, again I keep hitting with you with other disease states, but we went through a period of 5 to 7 years in which there was a movement to stop testing patients for PSA [prostate-specific antigen]. The argument was, in my mind, doctors and patients can't be [trusted] with the information because they will act irrationally. If that PSA is elevated, they will do tests and potentially even do therapeutic procedures, that weren't in the patient's best interest. Because you can't hear you have cancer and not respond in some way. Whereas, you could argue, that information is never a negative and having more information isn't necessarily bad, as long as you have the capacity to ingest the information and use it wisely.
HEALTH
Medscape News

Patients With CKD May Feel Hindered in Research Participation

Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and their caregivers report an array of hindrances that often mar their participation in research, including feeling uninformed and stigmatized by their patient status, providing important lessons for health professionals to help improve their experiences — and retention. "The often invisible challenges patients/caregivers...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Exercise Interventions Benefit Patients With Asthma, Review Shows

While it is known that the promotion of physical activity can improve asthma symptoms and quality of life—and is even recommended in asthma guidelines— such behavior change is often difficult due to lack of funding or reimbursement for pulmonary rehabilitation or for other reasons. A recent review sought...
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy