ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

UW Fresh Start (No. 6): Williams Had Biggest Hit, Would Like Steady Job

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 2 days ago

On first-and-goal at the 2, California's Damien Moore accepted a handoff and tried to score over the right side.

He got a yard and a stomach full of Cam Williams.

The University of Washington safety hit Moore so hard the ball squirted out and the running back went down and didn't get back up right away.

Ryan Bowman recovered the fumble, turning the Huskies into 31-24 winners in overtime.

Williams had delivered the UW hit of the year.

Trouble was, the 6-foot, 200-pound junior from Bakersfield, California, took as much punishment last season as he dealt out, his aches and pains relegating him to only seven game appearances and three starts.

Both of Williams' arms were injured when he blew up that Cal play at the goal line.

Kalen DeBoer and his staff will need to see if they can get a full season out of him, rather than fits and starts.

On the job for all of two months, DeBoer recently disclosed how limited video footage exists for some of the Husky players he inherited, making it difficult for the new head coach and his staff to adequately assess all of the returning talent up and down the roster.

Less than two months to spring practice, we're offering any insight we might have in a series of stories on every UW scholarship player from No. 0 to 99. We'll review each Husky's starting experience, if applicable, and provide a logical timeline for him in earning a future first-team assignment or simply retaining one.

As is the case with any coaching change, it's a new football start for everyone, including the Huskies' No. 6 on the defensive side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qzLif_0eCp4iSP00

Williams is trying to reclaim or even exceed the football form that made him a seven-game starter as a true freshman. He intercepted two passes against USC and stole another off Hawaii. He battled Asa Turner to be the starter, beginning and ending the season with the No. 1 job.

However, the pandemic-shortened 2020 season did him no favors. Turner was the starter for all four games while Williams served as his backup.

This past fall, Williams played in the first five games, starting against Arkansas State and Oregon State. Yet he missed five of the last seven outings, drawing another start against Oregon.

UW Starter or Not: As a Husky defensive back, Williams has either regressed or hit a plateau. DeBoer's coaches need to see if they can get him fully healthy and playing it forward. He's certainly qualified and talented enough to become a full-time starter for the UW over his last two seasons.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Rams star takes shot at Eric Dickerson over Super Bowl comments

One former Los Angeles Rams star is not sweating his Super Bowl seating arrangement, and clearly thinks it’s silly that Eric Dickerson is. Jim Everett, who quarterbacked the Rams from 1986 to 1993, tweeted Saturday that he was looking forward to attending the Super Bowl on Sunday. He also sent a clear message to Dickerson by saying he did not care about where his seats were, “unlike other legends.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings’ plan for Kirk Cousins in 2022, revealed

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly set to bring back Kirk Cousins as their quarterback next season. According a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sticking to their lead QB from the last four seasons. This comes after news that the team is hiring former QB Kevin O’Connell as their new head coach.
NFL
HuskyMaven

Rapp Celebrates a Super Bowl Win, Goes into Overtime to Propose

Taylor Rapp is really good under pressure. Moments after sharing in Lost Angeles Rams' 23-20 Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, the former University of Washington safety got down on a knee and proposed to his girlfriend Dani Johnson. Of course, she said yes. It was a big week...
NFL
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Bowman
Person
Damien Moore
Person
Kalen Deboer
247Sports

Shooting woes again as Cougars fall to Oregon 62-59

LENGTHY SCORING droughts plagued Washington State again on Monday and spoiled and otherwise scrappy effort at Oregon that wasn't sealed until the final seconds when WSU's Michael Flowers narrowly missed a would-be game-tying trey. The Ducks, now winners of 11 of their last 13, prevailed 62-59 in a physical game punctuated by curious officiating. The loss drops the Cougars to 14-10 overall and 7-6 in Pac-12 play with eight regular-season games left this season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
HuskyMaven

5 Greatest Single-Season Scorers in UW Hoop History

Bob Houbregs used to hook from the top of the key or deep in the corner, truly something to see because it went in. It was a high-percentage shot for the center and no one else. Just a freshman, Markelle Fultz alternately tossed in 3-pointers and threw down dunks at...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Arkansas State#American Football#Uw Fresh Start#Usc
HuskyMaven

The Husky Road to Super Bowl LVI

The last time these five University of Washington football teammates were together was 2017, facing Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl. That was undoubtedly a big game for Greg Gaines, Taylor Rapp, Coleman Shelton, Drew Sample and Jake Browning, but nothing quite like what awaits them on Sunday. They'll take...
NFL
The Spun

3 Schools Reportedly Looking To Leave Their Conference Early

Three schools are reportedly looking to jump off the Conference USA ship early. On Friday, CBS Sports‘ Shehan Jeyarajah revealed Southern Miss, Marshall and Old Dominion all plan to leave for the Sun Belt a year early. This would put them in their new conference in time for the 2022 athletic year, rather than initial target date of “no later than June 2023.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Art Briles is reportedly a target for an OC role at a surprising school, which would be his first college job since the 2015 season

In May 2016, Art Briles was fired as the Baylor Bears’ head coach following a scandal on how the school handled sexual assault claims, many of which involved football players. That scandal led to many other firings (including school president Ken Starr) and resignations (including athletic director Ian McCaw, and Starr from his chancellor role), but Briles’ particular involvement in it (specifically, with court filings showing his texts) means there’s a lot of backlash to any idea of hiring him. And he hasn’t worked in college football since then. But that may be about to change, as per a report from FootballScoop’s Zach Barnett that the FCS Grambling State Tigers (where Hue Jackson is the head coach) are “targeting” Briles (seen above in 2015 with Baylor) as their next offensive coordinator. Here’s more from Barnett’s piece:
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KXLY

Cougars go cold again, drop game to ASU

PULLMAN, Wash. — With just three seconds left in the game, Noah Williams inbound pass was intercepted by Arizona State’s Luther Muhammad to seal the game for the Sun Devils and giving Washington State their second straight loss. The Cougars had yet another miserable night shooting from the...
PULLMAN, WA
wwuvikings.com

Vikings Downed by MSUB in Home Finale

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Montana State Billings got off to a quick start that included an early 22-0 scoring run and never looked back in an 91-64 victory over Western Washington University Monday evening in Great Northwest Athletic Conference action on WECU Court in Carver Gym. WWU dropped its third...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KEYT

No. 2 Stanford beats Colorado 63-46 to stay Pac-12 perfect

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Lexie Hull had 14 points and tied her season high with six steals, Cameron Brink added a double-double, and No. 2 Stanford pulled away in the second half and beat Colorado 63-46. The Cardinal trailed at halftime but outscored the Buffaloes 14-5 in the third quarter and got a big fourth from Haley Jones to remain unbeaten in Pac-12 conference with two weeks left. Brink had 11 points and 11 rebounds for her ninth double-double this season and 12th of her career. Anna Wilson had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists. Lesila Finau scored 11 points for Colorado.
STANFORD, CA
HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy